Teleport Named in the 2026 Inc. 5000 Annual List of America’s Fastest-Growing Companies

OAKLAND, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Teleport , the AI Infrastructure Identity Company, today announced it has been named to the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., marking the company's second consecutive year on the list. Teleport ranked No. 1,508 overall, up from No. 2,551 in 2025. The company also came in at No. 31 in the security category. The list offers a data-driven view of the most successful companies among independent, entrepreneurial businesses in the U.S. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Under Armour, Timberland, Oracle, and Patagonia.

Teleport’s consecutive placement reflects accelerating enterprise demand for infrastructure identity, a recognition of a foundational architectural shift in how identities are secured and managed in production infrastructure. As AI agents join humans, machines, and workloads as a new actor in production infrastructure, the number of identities is growing exponentially. Teleport establishes a unified identity layer, where every actor - human, machine, workload, or AI agent - receives a cryptographic identity anchored to a hardware root of trust, with short-lived privileges that expire on task completion.

“You cannot meet the AI opportunity without scale,” said Ev Kontsevoy, CEO of Teleport. “Every agent deployed to your infrastructure behaves unpredictably, it needs an identity, and must be contained. This is what Teleport was built to solve.”

“Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement.”

About Teleport

Teleport, the AI Infrastructure Identity Company, prepares organizations for an AI future by delivering a unified identity layer for infrastructure — humans, machines, workloads, and AI agents — that is cryptographically secured. By replacing fragmented identity and access management systems and static credentials with Infrastructure Identity, Teleport scales zero trust across cloud and on-prem environments. This approach prevents identity attacks, accelerates engineering, and secures non-deterministic agentic workflows. For more information, visit goteleport.com or follow @goteleport .



About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.



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