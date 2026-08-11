TouchBistro Launches TouchBistro One: All-in-One Handheld Device Built to Streamline Restaurants

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TouchBistro , an all-in-one restaurant management system, is launching TouchBistro One, a comprehensive handheld solution that’s been purpose-built for the demands of full-service restaurants. By combining order management, payment processing, and receipt printing on a single device, TouchBistro One allows servers to do more and juggle less.

Intended to complement TouchBistro’s mobile-first point of sale (POS) system, TouchBistro One enables operators to move faster and more confidently than ever before, so staff can increase table turn times, boost average ticket size, and maximize time spent with guests.

A Simplified Solution for Streamlining Operations

Built for speed, reliability, and five-star service, TouchBistro One is designed to simplify restaurant operations and keep service running smoothly. The solution features POS software equipped with all the essential functionality staff need, including seamless table management and intuitive menu navigation, delivering a streamlined experience that’s purpose-built for tableside ordering and payments.

The user-friendly functionality and compact hardware address the inefficiencies impacting today’s restaurants. Payment delays, slow table turns, and financial strain from expensive, fragile hardware are common challenges faced by operators. By consolidating crucial solutions into a single, durable unit, TouchBistro One eliminates the need for disconnected systems and streamlines both the order and payment process, giving staff the tools they need to serve guests faster.

“TouchBistro was founded on the belief that restaurant technology should meet staff where service happens. TouchBistro One builds on that vision with a handheld experience purpose-built for the pace and workflow of tableside service,” said Basil Abou Aishi, Vice President of Technology at TouchBistro. “Rather than simply adapting our existing POS to a smaller form factor, we designed TouchBistro One specifically around the way restaurant staff move through service – bringing ordering, payments, and receipt printing together in a single device that helps teams stay focused on delivering great hospitality.”

Built with Restaurant Operators, Tested on the Floor

Restaurant environments are notoriously tough on tech and TouchBistro One has been designed to withstand everything a shift may bring. The technology was tested and developed on the floor with full-service restaurant operators and their teams, using their real-time data and feedback to help shape the final product.

“We partnered closely with restaurant operators and their staff throughout development,” said Abou Aishi. “Their feedback directly shaped how we refined the software experience, ensuring it fits naturally into day-to-day operations.”

Purpose-Built Technology

TouchBistro One strictly focuses on the workflow of full-service dining, purpose-built to handle the end-to-end guest experience from a single, palm-sized device and with an intuitive design. This integration ensures that the POS and payment technologies communicate seamlessly, empowering staff to focus on hospitality, rather than troubleshooting technology.

To learn more about TouchBistro One, visit TouchBistro.com .

What does TouchBistro One solve for users?

Cutting Down Payment Times: It reduces the time diners wait to pay by making payment terminals readily available.

It reduces the time diners wait to pay by making payment terminals readily available. Increased Table Turnover: It helps servers process orders and payments faster, leading to quicker table turnover and shorter customer wait times.

It helps servers process orders and payments faster, leading to quicker table turnover and shorter customer wait times. Lower Hardware Costs: It combines multiple functions into a single device, lowering overall hardware expenses.

It combines multiple functions into a single device, lowering overall hardware expenses. Device Durability: It is a durable device equipped with full-shift battery life that’s built to withstand busy restaurant environments.

It is a durable device equipped with full-shift battery life that’s built to withstand busy restaurant environments. Integrated Systems: It fully integrates with the existing TouchBistro POS and payment processing systems, eliminating manual tasks and reducing errors.





About TouchBistro

TouchBistro is an all-in-one POS and restaurant management system that makes running a restaurant easier by providing essential front of house, back of house, and guest engagement solutions on one powerful platform. TouchBistro helps restaurateurs streamline and simplify their operations, increase sales, and deliver a great guest experience. For additional information, visit TouchBistro.com .