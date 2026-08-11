Americold Enables Direct-to-Consumer Growth Through Integrated Cold Chain Fulfillment Solutions

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ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Americold Realty Trust (NYSE: COLD), a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics, real estate, and value-added services, is enabling food producers and brands to scale direct-to-consumer growth through integrated ecommerce fulfillment capabilities across its cold chain network.

As direct-to-consumer and omnichannel models expand across the food industry, companies are facing increased complexity in how products move from production to the end consumer. Order-level fulfillment, packaging, and last-mile delivery must be executed with precision while maintaining product integrity, speed, and consistency.

Americold is supporting this shift by combining infrastructure, technology, and operational discipline to deliver end-to-end cold chain fulfillment, helping customers grow their direct-to-consumer businesses while maintaining a consistent consumer experience.

“Our customers are looking to reach consumers more directly, but doing that at scale in the cold chain requires a different level of execution,” said Rob Chambers, Chief Executive Officer, Americold. “We are extending our role in the supply chain to support that growth, bringing the same reliability and operating discipline our customers expect across more complex, consumer-facing models.”

That approach is reflected in Americold’s work with Good Ranchers, a direct-to-consumer protein provider that has rapidly expanded its customer base and order volumes in recent years. As demand has grown, Americold has scaled alongside the business, supporting order preparation, packaging, and shipment at the individual consumer level while maintaining temperature integrity throughout the supply chain.

This operational foundation has enabled Good Ranchers to expand its reach and scale its direct-to-consumer business while maintaining product quality and delivery consistency, which is critical to sustaining growth in ecommerce protein distribution.

“Americold is an extension of our business,” said Ben Spell, Founder and CEO of Good Ranchers. “Their ability to execute at a high level, especially as our volumes have grown, has allowed us to focus on building our brand and serving our customers.”

Americold’s broader ecommerce platform reflects similar momentum, with more than one million direct-to-consumer packages shipped over the past year and double-digit growth. With capabilities across five U.S. sites, Americold can reach approximately 99.5% of the U.S. population within two days or less.

Speed and reliability are increasingly critical to customer retention in ecommerce fulfillment, making consistent execution essential as brands scale direct-to-consumer models. Supporting these capabilities is Americold's proprietary SmarTrakr™ platform, which provides real-time inventory visibility, fulfillment intelligence, and shipment tracking to help customers manage direct-to-consumer operations with greater speed, accuracy, and transparency.

“Our ability to integrate storage, fulfillment, and distribution allows customers to grow without compromising the underlying operation,” said Bryan Verbarendse, President, Americas, Americold. “That level of execution is what enables direct-to-consumer models to work in a temperature-controlled environment.”

Americold remains focused on executing its strategic priorities, including driving organic growth in adjacent and under-penetrated segments such as ecommerce, while expanding its role across the cold chain through service-led solutions that support customer growth, operational reliability, and long-term value.

To learn more about Americold’s direct-to-consumer capabilities, visit https://www.americold.com/direct-to-consumer.

About Americold

Americold (NYSE: COLD) is a global leader in temperature-controlled logistics and real estate, with a more than 120-year legacy of innovation and reliability. With more than 220 facilities across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and South America – totaling approximately 1.4 billion refrigerated cubic feet – Americold ensures the safe, efficient movement of refrigerated products worldwide.

Our facilities are an integral part of the global food supply chain, connecting producers, processors, distributors, and retailers with tailored, value-added services supported by responsive and reliable supply chains. Leveraging deep industry expertise, smart technology, and sustainable practices, Americold delivers world-class service that creates lasting value for our customers and the communities we serve.

Visit www.americold.com to learn more.

Americold Contacts:

Investor Relations

Telephone: 678-459-1959

Email: investor.relations@americold.com

Media Relations

Telephone: 762-821-9631

Email: mediarelations@americold.com