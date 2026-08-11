Dark Horse Consulting Group Expands into China, Appoints Kang Liu as Senior Director, Head of China

WALNUT CREEK, Calif. and SHANGHAI, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dark Horse Consulting Group (DHCG), a leading life sciences consulting firm specializing in advanced therapies, today announced the formation of Dark Horse Consulting China and the appointment of Kang Liu, Ph.D. as its inaugural hire. The new office, located in Shanghai, reflects DHCG’s strategic commitment to helping biotherapeutic developers capitalize on China’s rapidly advancing life sciences ecosystem, including its world-class CDMO and CRO infrastructure, streamlined regulatory pathways to first-in-human (FIH), and growing role as a global hub for clinical data generation.

The timing of this expansion is deliberate. China’s life sciences ecosystem has reached an inflection point: its CDMO and CRO infrastructure now rivals the best in the world, its regulatory frameworks are maturing rapidly, and its Investigator Initiated Trial (IIT) pathway offers developers a credible, cost-effective route to generating FIH data. To head DHCG’s China practice, the firm has appointed Kang Liu, a seasoned life sciences leader with over 13 years of on-ground experience across CRO/CDMO operations and Cell & Gene Therapy with deep relationships across China’s nonclinical, clinical, manufacturing, and regulatory landscape.

The strategic rationale for this expansion is rooted in a fundamental shift in the global life sciences landscape. Over the past decade, China has established itself as a major force in biotech, one that western developers can no longer afford to view as peripheral. Driven by significantly lower clinical costs and faster timelines into the clinic, a growing number of innovative companies are pursuing IITs in China as a strategic route to first-in-human data. The ecosystem underpinning that decision has never been stronger: China’s CDMOs now match global industry leaders in quality, capability, and innovation; its IP enforcement has reached international standards, reflecting a country that is itself a leading exporter of innovation; and co-development and co-commercialization agreements with western partners are becoming a defining feature of the landscape. The IIT pathway, further strengthened under Decree 818 by restricting studies to Grade A tertiary hospitals, ensures that the data generated meets the highest clinical standards, and is increasingly recognized as such by western regulators. Anthony Davies, Ph.D., Founder and CEO of Dark Horse Consulting Group, said, "Biotech is a truly global industry now. China is no longer an afterthought for western developers, it is a core consideration, and the companies that recognize that first, whether they already have or are yet to, will have a significant advantage.”

DHCG China guides developers through every stage of an IIT: from strategic fit assessment and regulatory strategy across diverse global frameworks, to CMC planning, CDMO and CRO selection (leveraging established MOUs with Porton Advanced, KunTuo, and others) through to hospital and PI selection, supply chain management, and fundraising or asset out-licensing strategy to maximize the value of data generated. “The opportunity to generate meaningful clinical data in China and to accelerate programs globally is real, and it’s here now”, said Kang Liu. “DHCG China exists to make that path clear, strategic, and executable.”

About Kang Liu

Kang Liu brings over 13 years of extensive experience across BD, product marketing and operations spanning life sciences, CRO/CDMO operations, and the Cell & Gene Therapy sector. He joins DHCG from AGC Biologics, a global CDMO for biologics and C>, where he served as Director of Business Development, Asia — leading BD activities across China and expanding the remit to Singapore, India, and ANZ. During this time, Kang supported multiple customer projects including China BLA submissions for biologics and autologous/allogeneic CAR-T programs for global trials. He also served as an APAC Industry Committee member at ISCT.

Prior to AGC Biologics, Kang served as Director of Business Development, China at GenScript Biotech’s CDMO division (now ProBio CDMO), where he managed a complex service portfolio spanning drug discovery, CMC, GMP manufacturing, and licensing. He led the establishment of strategic partnerships with leading Chinese biotech companies across modalities including ADC, BsAb, Allo CAR-T, TCR-T, and mRNA therapies.

About Dark Horse Consulting Group

Dark Horse Consulting Group, a worldwide consulting organization with offices in North America, Europe, and APAC, was founded in 2014 with the purpose of accelerating development and delivery of cell and gene therapies through unmatched expertise. Since then, The Group’s focus has expanded dramatically, with consulting team subject matter expertise now encompassing strategy, operations, Quality, regulatory affairs, manufacturing, modeling, supply chain, commercial launch, and business optimization across the biopharma landscape. DHCG’s white-glove client service is grounded in rigorous scientific and technical expertise to support clients from early discovery through commercial launch. The Group comprises three business units, DHC, BioTechLogic, and Converge Consulting, with Bruder Consulting & Venture Group forming a specialized Regenerative Medicine department within DHC. The Group is currently expanding rapidly into the APAC region in 2026 through the acquisition of the Tokyo-based CJP and the formation of Dark Horse Consulting China.