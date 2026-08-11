Announcing the Finalists of the 2026 HR Icons Awards

PALM BEACH GARDENS, Fla., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With excitement ramping up, HR Tech and HR Executive today shared the finalists for the second annual HR Icons Awards. Spotlighting innovation, leadership and measurable impact across different categories, the program recognizes transformational HR initiatives at organizations with 500 or more employees.

For 2026, the HR Icons Awards include Excellence in Employee Engagement; Excellence in HR Tech Innovation and AI; Excellence in Talent Strategy; Best Workplace Culture; Excellence in Diversity, Equity and Inclusion; Excellence in Change Management; and Team of the Year: Excellence in Transformation. The outstanding organizations that have advanced to the finals are, in alphabetical order:

American Arbitration Association

American Express

Atlassian Inc.

Blackbaud

Children’s Minnesota

CLA

Clarion Events North America

Cornerstone OnDemand

ECU Health

Emapta

Health Advocate

Human Interest

LHH

Northwell Health

Paycom

PRIDE Industries

ProDriven Global Brands

Springline Advisory

The Magnum Ice Cream Company

Travis Credit Union

“Behind every high-performing organization is an HR team embracing innovation and creating workplaces where people can thrive,” said Paul Wilson, Editor-In-Chief of HR Executive. “The HR Icons Awards shine a spotlight on the vision, creativity and commitment it takes to make that happen.”

Kerry Tyler, Event Director, added, “The HR Icons Awards share in the mission of HR Tech and HR Executive: showcasing the leaders, teams, organizations and technologies shaping the future of work. Each of this year’s finalists is helping set a new standard for the profession, and it’s a privilege to recognize those achievements.”

The winners of this year’s HR Icons Awards will be revealed during the HR Icons Awards Evening on Monday, October 19, 2026, at Mandalay Bay in Las Vegas. Along with these awards, the event will bring together recipients from multiple HR Executive programs designed to honor excellence across the profession. To learn more and join the celebration, visit https://www.hrtechnologyconference.com/awards.

About HR Tech

HR Tech is the industry's premier event series showcasing breakthrough HR technologies, with its flagship U.S. conference serving as its cornerstone since 1997. HR Tech in the U.S. features the world's largest expo of innovative HR solutions, live product demonstrations and the industry’s preeminent startup competition. The HR Tech portfolio has expanded globally with additional annual events in Europe and Asia, creating a worldwide network of innovation hubs that shape the future of work.

HR Tech is part of the event arm of HR Executive, a prestigious global media company established in 1987 that delivers news, content and analysis of strategic HR trends to more than 220,000 subscribers worldwide. The synergy between the events and media channels enables the brands to create a comprehensive knowledge ecosystem that addresses all aspects of human resource management, establishing the organization as the definitive authority for visionary HR leaders. Visit www.HRTechConference.com to learn more.

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