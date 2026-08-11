Optery Ranks No. 177 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Optery today announced it has been ranked No. 177 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list , the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. In its first appearance on the national list, Optery also ranked No. 2 in Security, No. 12 in the San Francisco-Oakland-Fremont metro area, and No. 33 in California. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation's most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.





"Being named one of the fastest-growing private companies in America is an extraordinary milestone for Optery," said Lawrence Gentilello, CEO and Founder of Optery. "Our growth reflects the urgent need for a more comprehensive and effective way to remove exposed personal data before it can be exploited for cyberattacks, fraud, and physical threats. Our team built Optery around the belief that personal data removal is one of the most pressing issues in cybersecurity. We are honored to see that work recognized on a national stage and to join the many remarkable companies that have appeared on the Inc. 5000.”

Optery's growth comes as exposed personal data has become a core security concern for consumers and organizations. The company is unique among personal data removal solutions, combining patented search technology, sophisticated opt-out automation, and expert Privacy Agents to find and remove 40-50 more exposed data broker profiles per person on average than other services. It is also the only service that provides before-and-after screenshots at scale to prove its effectiveness. Optery supports automated removals from 640+ sites and more than 1,000 sites through Custom Removals.

Optery for Business serves enterprises by removing personal information from the internet for their employees and executives, and offers an API that enables organizations to embed data broker scanning and removal technology into their own applications.



CNET named Optery its 2026 Editors’ Choice and Best Overall Data Removal Service; Optery was the #1 most effective personal data removal service tested at the conclusion of a 4-month study by Consumer Reports, and PCMag has named Optery an Editors' Choice for personal data removal for five consecutive years.

Optery's technology and growth have been widely recognized across the technology and cybersecurity industries. Business Insider named Optery one of the 30 early-stage startups in 2025 most likely to become tech's next unicorns.

Optery has received numerous industry awards, including:

PCMag Editors' Choice for personal data removal (2022, 2023, 2024, 2025, 2026)

CNET Editors’ Choice and Best Overall Data Removal Service (2026)

Cyber Defense Magazine Market Disruptor Award in Digital Risk Protection (2026)

Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in Human Risk Management, Anti-Phishing, Attack Surface Management (2026)

Globee® Awards for Cybersecurity, Social Engineering Best of Category (2026)

SiliconANGLE TechForward Award in the Digital Risk Protection Platform Category (2026)

Evan Kirstel’s We Love Tech Award for Security/Cybersecurity, 2026

Cyber Defense Magazine Most Innovative Anti-Phishing Award (2025)

Fortress Cybersecurity Award for Privacy Enhancing Technologies (2025 and 2026)

Cyber Defense Magazine Best Service for Attack Surface Management (2025)

Cybersecurity Excellence Awards in Employee Privacy Protection, Attack Surface Management, and Digital Footprint Management (2024 and 2025)

Cyber Defense Magazine Top InfoSec Innovator Award for Attack Surface Management (2024)

Intellyx Digital Innovator Award, 2024

Fast Company's Next Big Things in Tech award for security and privacy (2023)

This year’s Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 .

“Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement.”

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala , taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Optery

Optery is the first company to offer a free report with dozens of screenshots showing where your personal information is being posted by hundreds of data brokers online, and the first to offer security teams a completely self-service platform for finding and removing employee personal information from the web. Optery subscription plans automatically remove customers from these sites, clearing your home address, phone number, email, and other personal information from the Internet at scale. The service provides users with a proactive defense against escalating PII-based threats such as phishing and other social engineering attacks, credential compromise, identity fraud, doxing, and harassment. Optery has completed its AICPA SOC 2, Type II security attestation, and distinguishes itself with unparalleled search technology, data removal automation, visual evidence-based before-and-after reporting, data broker coverage, and API integration options. Hundreds of thousands of people and over 1,000 businesses use Optery to prevent attacks and keep their personal information off the Internet. For more information, visit www.optery.com .

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

For Media Inquiries

Sara Trammell

Director of Marketing

sara@optery.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4f008c94-df89-4472-8779-1e0c574dad4d