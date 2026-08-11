BusRight Proudly Named Among America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BusRight, the leading all-in-one student transportation technology solution, has debuted at No. 453 on the 2026 Inc. 5000, which recognizes America's fastest-growing private companies. The annual list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, highlighting companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs and shaping the future of the economy. With 36-month revenue growth surpassing 900%, BusRight ranked among the nation’s top 500 fastest-growing businesses, reflecting rapid expansion and a steadfast commitment to making student transportation safer, more reliable and more efficient.

“Debuting in the top 500 of the Inc. 5000 is an important milestone for our company and our team, demonstrating the growing demand for modern student transportation technology," said Keith Corso, co-founder and CEO of BusRight. “School transportation is the nation's largest public transportation system, yet many districts still rely on outdated processes. Together with our partners in K-12 education, we're modernizing operations with solutions that improve efficiency, strengthen communication and give families greater confidence in every ride.”

BusRight helps school districts critically improve transportation planning through route design, school boundary analysis, bus stop optimization, daily operations management, safety tools and parent communication. The company gives administrators greater operational visibility and provides families with real-time information that helps ensure students arrive safely and on time.

This year’s Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products and professional services, the businesses recognized in 2026 are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy.

In the last three years, the companies on this year’s Inc. 5000 list collectively added more than 627,000 jobs to the U.S. economy and recorded a median revenue growth rate of 130%. As school bus driver shortages persist nationally and safety expectations increase, BusRight proudly serves nearly one million users across 37 states and is enhancing its platform with new products and services including BusRight Solutions, which connects districts with experienced routing specialists, and Safety Pass, an NFC-based solution that provides real-time student ridership data for drivers, administrators and families.

“Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement.”

Inc. will celebrate this year’s honorees in October at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala in Dallas. Tickets are on sale now. The top 500 will be listed in the fall issue of Inc. For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles and a searchable database by industry and location, visit www.inc.com/inc5000. For more information about BusRight and its student transportation technology platform, visit www.BusRight.com.





BusRight Debuts at No. 453 on 2026 Inc. 5000 List

About BusRight

BusRight was founded on the belief that education creates freedom, and every student deserves safe, reliable access to learning opportunities. In partnership with school districts and transportation teams across the country, BusRight reimagines student transportation as critical to student success. Through a pioneering all-in-one transportation technology platform, BusRight helps schools operate safer and more efficient transportation systems, advancing the future of scholastics and ensuring transportation is never a barrier to education. Learn more at www.busright.com

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

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