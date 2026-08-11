Ridgepost Capital to Sponsor IPEM Global 2026

DALLAS, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ridgepost Capital, Inc. (“Ridgepost Capital”) (NYSE: RPC), a leading private markets solutions provider, today announced details regarding its sponsorship at IPEM Global 2026 , taking place September 8–10 at the Palais des Congrès in Paris. Ridgepost Capital attendees will include Luke Sarsfield, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Sarita Jairath, EVP and Global Head of Client Solutions.

Representatives from Ridgepost Capital’s strategies – Bonaccord Capital Partners , Qualitas Funds , RCP Advisors , and TrueBridge Capital Partners – will also be in attendance to discuss the firm's differentiated private markets capabilities and investment solutions across the middle and lower-middle markets.

Ridgepost Capital is a key sponsor and looks forward to connecting with peers, clients, and industry leaders, and welcomes attendees to visit the Ridgepost Capital Lounge – Booth B206 – located in Hall Maillot on level 2. For more details, please visit the IPEM website.

IPEM Global 2026 is expected to host more than 6,000 participants, representing 2,400 companies, 1,600 limited partners, and 900 general partners, to create opportunities across market segments and drive the growth of private capital.

About Ridgepost Capital

Ridgepost Capital (NYSE: RPC) is a leading private markets solutions provider with over $50 billion in assets under management as of June 30, 2026. Ridgepost Capital invests across Private Equity, Private Credit, and Venture Capital in access-constrained strategies, with a focus on the middle and lower-middle market. Ridgepost Capital’s products have a global investor base and aim to deliver compelling risk-adjusted returns. For additional information, please visit www.ridgepostcapital.com .

Ridgepost Capital Investor Contact:

Brian McKenna

info@ridgepostcapital.com