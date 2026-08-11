Inc. Unveils the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, Recognizing America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

New York, NY, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc., the media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders, today revealed the 2026 Inc. 5000, the prestigious annual ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Together, this year’s honorees generated more than $385 billion in 2025 revenue, created 627,208 jobs in the past three years, and posted over $200 billion in revenue growth since 2022—underscoring the vital role that entrepreneurial businesses play in driving the U.S. economy.

Ranked by percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025, the Inc. 5000 list provides a data-driven snapshot of the country’s most resilient and dynamic privately held companies. This year’s No. 1 company, Main Street Health, achieved an extraordinary 546,533 percent three-year growth rate. Other notable companies on the 2026 list include SpaceX, ShopMy, Whatnot, Blueland, Babylist, Beehiiv, Loop, and Replit, representing industries from health care and artificial intelligence to consumer products and fintech.

"The Inc. 5000 has always celebrated entrepreneurs who see opportunity where others see obstacles," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their success in today's constantly evolving economic landscape is a powerful reminder that entrepreneurs are the driving force behind the American economy, creating jobs, fueling innovation, and shaping the future of business."



In addition to the annual ranking, Inc. subscribers receive exclusive access to expanded company profiles and metrics for the current year’s list—including revenue ranges, employee growth, and detailed industry and state-level trends. Inc. Data Pro subscribers go further, unlocking a decade of historical data with interactive visualizations and multiyear insights that provide deeper insight into the companies driving America's economic growth.



2026 Inc. 5000 by the Numbers:

Median revenue growth rate ( t op 500 companies): 1,338%

1,338% M edian revenue growth rate ( f ull list) : 130%

130% Median 202 5 revenue (full list) : $14,002,513.50

$14,002,513.50 Top industries by revenue growth ( full list) : Artificial Intelligence & Data (279% median growth rate) Consumer Products (209% median growth rate) Automotive (204% median growth rate)

Total employees in 2025: 1,452,238

The list also includes:

874 companies led by a female CEO

companies led by a female CEO 48 companies in the $1 billion-and-over revenue range

companies in the $1 billion-and-over revenue range 96 companies that earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 for the 10th time or more

companies that earned a spot on the Inc. 5000 for the 10th time or more The list’s No. 1 company by revenue is Carahsoft Technology Corp., with SpaceX, Judi Health, G&A Partners, also ranking among top companies by revenue.

View the Full List:



For complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, location, and other criteria, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

Celebrate the Winners:

All honorees will be invited to celebrate their recognition at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14-16 in Dallas, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. magazine. Speakers at this year’s event include visionaries such as Tiffany Haddish, Cynthia Rowley, Kerry Washington, Jay Shetty, Reed Hastings, Marc Lore, Steven Bartlett, and founders from Ro, Rivian, Supergoop!, and more.

For more information on purchasing tickets for the Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, please visit http://conference.inc.com.

At recent media day events in NYC and L.A., hosted in partnership with Capital One Business, Inc. editors began this year’s Inc. 5000 season of recognition with a celebration of select 2026 honorees.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the premier media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.



