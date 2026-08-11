HydroGraph Hosts Congressman John Carter to Celebrate New Texas Headquarters, Showcases America's Emerging Domestic Supply of Ultra-Pure Graphene

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HydroGraph Clean Power Inc. (CSE: HG) (OTCQB: HGRAF) (“HydroGraph” or the “Company”) today marked a key milestone in its U.S. growth strategy with the full opening of its Texas headquarters and continued advancement of its new commercial manufacturing site, capable of producing 360 tons of graphene annually in phase one, with planned future expansion capacity exceeding 750 tons per year.

The Company hosted Congressman John Carter (TX-31), congressional staff, industry leaders, and strategic partners for the first full tour of its Austin-based operations, graphene development and manufacturing hub.

The new headquarters reflects HydroGraph’s commitment to expanding U.S. production capacity for pristine graphene at a time when demand is growing across the defense, energy, infrastructure, aerospace and advanced manufacturing sectors. The Austin facility is designed to provide up to 30 tons per year of pristine graphene production capacity to support HydroGraph's commercialization and customer engagement efforts across a range of industrial applications.

“Central Texas has always been a place where big ideas become real-world solutions,” said Representative Carter. “I'm pleased to welcome HydroGraph home to Texas, where they can continue their innovative research, support America's warfighters and make an immense impact on the aerospace, infrastructure and advanced manufacturing industries.”

Separately, the Company continues development of its recently announced commercial-scale Bellville, Texas manufacturing facility , expected to begin operations in 2027.

By producing graphene in Texas using hydrocarbon feedstocks, HydroGraph aims to support the development of a more resilient domestic supply chain for advanced materials. The expanded manufacturing platform is intended to support customer demand across a range of markets, including defense, energy storage, infrastructure, composites, advanced manufacturing, and other industrial applications.

As governments increasingly prioritize resilient domestic supply chains for critical materials, graphene is expected to play an important role in advanced manufacturing and national security applications1. HydroGraph has increased its federal focused advocacy throughout 2026 and recently called on the U.S. government to designate graphene a critical material under the Defense Production Act. Doing so would recognize the advanced material’s potential importance to defense manufacturing and other strategic industries and ensure prioritization of domestic supply as a matter of national interest.

HydroGraph’s proprietary Hyperion Reactor™ technology uses a patented detonation synthesis process to convert hydrocarbon gases into graphene. The cost- and energy-efficient modular manufacturing platform is designed to deliver ultra-high purity, consistent quality, and commercial scalability while eliminating graphite as the starting material.

“The United States is seeing increasing investment in advanced materials manufacturing, and HydroGraph intends to be a leader in supplying the ultra-pure graphene that next-generation industries require. Our investment in Texas positions HydroGraph to meet growing demand while helping establish a secure domestic supply chain for advanced graphene materials,” said Kjirstin Breure, President and Chief Executive Officer of HydroGraph.

During the tour, Congressman John Carter previewed HydroGraph’s manufacturing process and met with HydroGraph’s leadership to discuss the role advanced materials can play in strengthening the U.S. defense industrial base, supporting American manufacturing, and reducing dependence on foreign-controlled supply chains.

Currently, much of the world’s graphene production depends on graphite sourced overseas, and in particular China2. HydroGraph’s manufacturing process takes a different approach. Instead, the Company’s technology converts domestically sourced hydrocarbon feedstocks directly into pristine synthetic graphene, creating a domestic production capability that supports supply chain resilience and long-term industrial competitiveness.

The opening of HydroGraph’s Texas headquarters and continued development of its Bellville manufacturing facility mark important milestones in the Company's strategy to build one of North America’s leading commercial graphene production platforms.

About HydroGraph

HydroGraph is a leading producer of pristine graphene using its proprietary Hyperion Reactor technology, which allows for ultra-high purity, low energy use, and uniform batches. The quality, performance, and consistency of HydroGraph’s graphene follow the Graphene Council’s Verified Graphene Producer® standards, of which very few graphene producers are able to meet. For more information or to learn about the HydroGraph story, visit: https://hydrograph.com/ . For company updates, please follow HydroGraph on LinkedIn at https://www.linkedin.com/company/hydrograph/ and X at https://x.com/HydroGraphInc .

Trademarks: HydroGraph™ and Fractal Graphene™

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain “forward-looking statements” and certain “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, “forward-looking statements”). Forward-looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: HydroGraph’s growth strategy in the United States; the anticipated benefits of the Company’s Texas headquarters and Austin operations; the expected production capacity of the Austin facility; the continued development and anticipated operation of the Company's commercial-scale Bellville, Texas manufacturing facility; the expected timing of commencement of operations of the Bellville facility; anticipated production capacity of the Bellville facility, including planned expansion capacity; anticipated demand for graphene and HydroGraph’s products; the development of domestic supply chains for graphene and advanced materials; the expected role of graphene in defense, energy, infrastructure, aerospace, advanced manufacturing, national security and other industrial applications; HydroGraph’s advocacy efforts relating to the potential designation of graphene as a critical material under the Defense Production Act and the anticipated implications of any such designation; the anticipated benefits, performance, scalability and commercial applicability of HydroGraph’s Hyperion Reactor™ technology; and HydroGraph’s plans, objectives, expectations and business strategy generally. Forward-looking statements can generally be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as “may”, “will”, “expect”, “intend”, “estimate”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “continue”, “plan”, “target”, “designed”, “project”, “potential” or similar terminology.

Forward-looking statements and information are based on forecasts of future results, estimates of amounts not yet determinable, and assumptions that, while believed by management to be reasonable, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, and competitive uncertainties and contingencies. Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of HydroGraph to control or predict, that may cause HydroGraph’s actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein, including but not limited to: HydroGraph’s ability to implement its business strategies; risks associated with general economic conditions; adverse industry events; industry and government regulation; changes in legislation, income tax and regulatory matters; competition; currency and interest rate fluctuations; the Company’s ability to successfully develop, expand and operate its manufacturing facilities; delays in the development, construction, commissioning or operation of the Bellville facility; cost overruns and increases in capital and operating costs; the availability of labour, equipment, materials and other resources; the successful commercialization and scalability of the Company's technology; the Company’s ability to achieve anticipated production capacity, product quality, operational efficiencies and commercial performance; the availability and cost of feedstock and other inputs; disruptions to supply chains, transportation or critical infrastructure; changes in demand for graphene and graphene-based products; the Company’s ability to enter into and maintain commercial relationships and secure customer adoption of its products; the emergence of competing technologies; government policies affecting critical minerals, advanced materials and domestic manufacturing initiatives; and other risks and uncertainties.

HydroGraph does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law. Such forward-looking information represents management's best judgment based on information currently available.

No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.

CONTACTS:

Matt Kreps

HydroGraph

Senior Vice President

+1-214-597-8200

matt.kreps@hydrograph.com

Len Fernandes

Firecracker PR for HydroGraph

len@firecrackerpr.com

888-317-4687



