Hylaine Ranks on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List for the 5th Year in a Row

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hylaine today announced it has been ranked No. 3463 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. Hylaine also ranked No. 30 in Greater Charlotte, No. 84 in North Carolina, and No. 228 in IT Services on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy.

“Our presence on the Inc. 5000 for 5 consecutive years is a testament to Hylaine’s mission to value true partnerships over transactions, doing what’s right over what’s easy, honesty without exceptions—no bait and switch—ever, and transparency in everything we do,” said Adam Boitnott, Founder and CEO, Hylaine.

Boitnott continued, “I’d like to thank our employees for believing in our purpose, putting client needs over ours, and going the extra 5%—on our dime—to overdeliver on our promises, and to our clients for their long-term partnerships and trusting us with their most critical IT initiatives.”

This year’s Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full 2026 Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

“Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement.”

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas, and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Hylaine

Hylaine is a values-first technology consulting firm that stands for partnerships over transactions, doing what’s right over what’s easy, honesty without exception—no bait and switch—ever, and transparency in everything. We help Fortune 1000 and high-growth enterprises solve problems like outdated tech systems, slow software delivery and time-to-market, and data that’s unreliable or scattered. We modernize systems, accelerate software delivery, and drive data accuracy to use AI effectively—and realize extraordinary results.

We’re trusted in regulated, data-intensive industries—especially in banking, insurance, healthcare, and life sciences—where compliance, performance, and scalability are non-negotiable. Founded in 2017, Hylaine is headquartered in Charlotte, NC, operates across 5 U.S. regional hubs, and has earned a reputation as a true partner aligned to its clients’ success.

Connect with Hylaine:

Media contact:

Veronica Kido

Kido Communications

+1 617-899-2893

vkido@kidocommunications.com

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