Sono-Tek Receives Record Order of Over $3.6 Million for a Single Integrated Production Line

MILTON, N.Y., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sono-Tek Corporation (Nasdaq: SOTK), the leading developer and manufacturer of ultrasonic coating systems, today announced that it has received a purchase order valued at over $3.6 million for an advanced manufacturing production line to be used in the manufacture of medical diagnostic devices. The order is the largest in Sono-Tek’s history for a single integrated production line. Certain previous orders have had a higher total value but included multiple independent systems.

The order was placed by an existing customer that has successfully established and validated its coating process using earlier Sono-Tek platforms. This latest purchase represents a significant expansion in both production capability and overall system complexity, reflecting the customer’s transition from process development to high-volume manufacturing.

The new integrated production line will combine Sono-Tek’s ultrasonic coating technology with complementary process capabilities and advanced automation. The production line is designed to enable the customer to scale its validated coating process to higher volume manufacturing. The system is expected to ship during fiscal year 2028.

Steve Harshbarger, President and CEO of Sono-Tek, commented:

“This record production line order represents an important milestone for Sono-Tek and marks a major step forward in our relationship with this customer. After successfully developing and validating its process using our earlier coating platforms, the customer is now moving to a substantially larger and more sophisticated automated manufacturing line designed for high-volume production.”

“The size and scope of the order demonstrate the significant opportunity created when customers successfully scale a proven process using Sono-Tek technology. It is also a powerful example of our long-term growth strategy: supporting customers from process development through full-scale manufacturing with increasingly complex systems and significantly higher average selling prices.”

“The integrated production line purchase further reinforces Sono-Tek’s position in the medical device coating sector, a key component of the Company’s long-term growth strategy. The customer’s progression from early process development systems to a recently announced $820,000 production system—and now to a record integrated production line valued at over $3.6 million—illustrates Sono-Tek’s ability to grow alongside its customers as they advance from process development to full-scale automated manufacturing.”

About Sono-Tek

Sono-Tek Corporation is the global leader in the design and manufacture of ultrasonic coating systems that are shaping industries and driving innovation worldwide. Our ultrasonic coating systems are used to apply thin films onto parts used in diverse industries, including microelectronics, alternative energy, medical devices, advanced industrial manufacturing, and research and development sectors worldwide. Sono-Tek’s inroads into the clean energy sector are showing transformative results in next-generation solar cells, fuel cells, green hydrogen generation, and carbon capture applications.

Our product line is rapidly evolving, transitioning from R&D to high-volume production machines with significantly higher average selling prices. Our comprehensive suite of thin film coating solutions and application consulting services helps customers achieve technological breakthroughs and successfully scale manufacturing from concept through production. We strategically deliver our products through a network of direct sales personnel, carefully chosen independent distributors, and experienced sales representatives, ensuring efficient market reach across diverse industries worldwide.

Our solutions are environmentally friendly, efficient, and highly reliable, enabling dramatic reductions in overspray while reducing raw material, water, and energy consumption. They provide improved process repeatability, high transfer efficiency, exceptional coating uniformity, and reduced emissions.

Sono-Tek’s growth strategy is focused on leveraging its innovative technologies, proprietary know-how, unique talent and experience, and global reach to further develop thin film coating technologies that enable better outcomes for its customers’ products and manufacturing processes.

Safe Harbor Statement

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding future events and the future performance of Sono-Tek Corporation that involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially. These forward-looking statements are based on currently available competitive, financial, and economic data and our operating plans. They are inherently uncertain, and investors must recognize that events could turn out to be significantly different from our expectations and could cause actual results to differ materially. These factors include, among other considerations, general economic and business conditions, including political, regulatory, tax, competitive, and technological developments affecting our operations or the demand for our products; inflationary and supply chain pressures; continued strength of sales to the medical device market; continued strong demand for Sono-Tek’s suite of thin film coating solutions and application consulting services in the clean energy and other markets; maintenance of order backlog; evolving tariff policies; timely development and market acceptance of new products and continued customer validation of our coating technologies; adequacy of financing; capacity additions; the ability to enforce patents; maintenance of operating leverage; consummation of order proposals; completion of large orders on schedule and on budget; successful transition from primarily selling ultrasonic nozzles and components to a more complex business providing complete machine solutions and higher-value subsystems; and realization of quarterly and annual revenues within the forecasted range of sales guidance. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statement.

For more information:

Sono-Tek Corp.

Stephen J. Bagley

Chief Financial Officer

Ph: (845) 795-2020

info@sono-tek.com