Perma-Fix Reschedules Second Quarter 2026 Business Update Conference Call

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. (NASDAQ: PESI) (the “Company”) today announced it has rescheduled its second quarter 2026 conference call to 4:30 PM Eastern Time on Wednesday, August 12, 2026.

A webcast of the call may be accessed at https://www.webcaster5.com/Webcast/Page/2243/54338 or in the investor section of the Company’s website at https://ir.perma-fix.com/conference-calls. The conference call will be available via telephone by dialing toll free 877-545-0523 for U.S. callers or +1 973-528-0016 for international callers, and by entering access code: 180833. The conference call will be led by Mark J. Duff, Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Louis F. Centofanti, Executive Vice President of Strategic Initiatives, and Ben Naccarato, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer of Perma-Fix Environmental.

A webcast will also be archived on the Company’s website and a telephone replay of the call will be available approximately one hour following the call, through Wednesday, August 26, 2026, and can be accessed by dialing 877-481-4010 for U.S. callers or +1 919-882-2331 for international callers and entering access code: 54338.

About Perma-Fix Environmental Services

Perma-Fix Environmental Services, Inc. is a nuclear services company and leading provider of nuclear and mixed waste management services. The Company's nuclear waste services include management and treatment of radioactive and mixed waste for hospitals, research labs and institutions, federal agencies, including the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE), U.S. Department of War (DOW), and the commercial nuclear industry. The Company’s nuclear services group provides project management, waste management, environmental restoration, decontamination and decommissioning, demolition, and radiological protection, safety and industrial hygiene capability to our clients. The Company operates four nuclear waste treatment facilities and provides nuclear services at DOE, DOW, and commercial facilities nationwide.

Please visit us at http://www.perma-fix.com.

Contacts:

David K. Waldman-US Investor Relations

Crescendo Communications, LLC

(212) 671-1021

Herbert Strauss-European Investor Relations

herbert@eu-ir.com

+43 316 296 316