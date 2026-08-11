Lucasys Named the No. 46 Fastest-Growing Private Software Company in America by Inc. 5000

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Inc. revealed today that Lucasys, the leading provider of tax software for regulated utilities and energy companies, has once again been named to the annual Inc. 5000 list for 2026, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing private companies in America, placing No. 46 among software companies nationwide. The ranking puts Lucasys among the top 50 software companies in the country, at No. 472 overall and No. 21 among all companies in the Atlanta metro area. The list provides a data-driven snapshot of the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment, its independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, and Oracle.

“The Lucasys team is proud to be recognized once again as one of America’s fastest-growing companies. Ranking among the top 50 software companies in the country is a testament to the success of our customers and to the best-in-class software our team delivers, now adopted by more than thirty leading energy and utility companies across North America. We look forward to bringing accurate, intuitive, and cost-effective solutions to more of North America’s top enterprises,” said Vadim Lantukh, Co-Founder and CEO of Lucasys.

This year’s Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full list, company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000.

“Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement.”

Lucasys’ inclusion on the Inc. 5000 list comes at a time of continued growth for the company, which experienced tremendous revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. Through its solutions, Lucasys has empowered businesses to adopt modern tax software solutions, streamline accounting and tax operations, and build internal expertise in mission-critical accounting and tax functions. Lucasys continues to accelerate on its mission to deliver accurate, intuitive, and cost-effective solutions for North American energy and utility companies.

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent, not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies, as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.)

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

About Lucasys

Lucasys delivers software and technology-enabled services to empower finance, accounting, and tax professionals in asset-intensive industries to optimize the financial performance of their fixed assets and proactively meet changing regulatory and compliance requirements. With a core focus on rate-regulated utilities and energy companies, Lucasys provides the industry and domain expertise these organizations require to meet their business objectives. To learn more about Lucasys, visit www.lucasys.com or follow the company on LinkedIn.