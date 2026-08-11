Gold-i Integrates Hyperliquid Node Connectivity into MatrixNET

London, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Gold-i, a global leader in FX and crypto trading technology, has enhanced its connectivity to Hyperliquid by integrating non-validating Hyperliquid node connectivity into its multi-asset liquidity bridge, MatrixNET. This latest development is in response to rapidly growing institutional demand for fast and full access to Hyperliquid’s decentralized perpetual futures and spot markets.

This new node-based connectivity gives clients access to full order-book depth and faster, more granular real-time market data than is available through Hyperliquid’s standard API. It supports the scale and speed required by brokers, prop trading firms and institutional crypto trading businesses.

Hyperliquid is a high-performance Layer 1 blockchain and decentralized exchange built for on-chain trading. By integrating directly with Hyperliquid nodes, Gold-i enables MatrixNET clients to incorporate Hyperliquid liquidity and market data into their existing institutional trading infrastructure. The nodes provide dedicated infrastructure to support the differing requirements of FX and CFD brokers, prop trading firms and crypto-native trading businesses.

Tom Higgins, CEO, Gold-i, explains, “Demand for Hyperliquid solutions has rocketed over recent months and has escalated even further now that the US has regulated perps. Integrating directly with Hyperliquid’s nodes was a significant and complex development, enabling us to deliver a more advanced level of connectivity than is available through the standard API. It provides the performance, depth of market and scalability our clients require to access the Hyperliquid platform for institutional trading.

“We believe Gold-i has an unrivalled solution for brokers, prop firms and crypto trading businesses looking to build or expand their Hyperliquid offering. It positions us at the forefront of bringing traditional assets into decentralized market structures which, in my view, is one of the most exciting developments in digital assets.”

Gold-i’s MatrixNET liquidity bridge, trusted by brokers, fund managers and crypto institutions worldwide, empowers users with a multitude of routing and aggregation methods and the ability to tailor execution models to suit the unique preferences of different client types. Amongst the many benefits, it enables institutional clients to access deep liquidity pools, achieve better prices, gain more clients and reduce toxic trading.

About Gold-i

Headquartered in the UK, Gold-i is a global market leader in trading technology for the FX and cryptocurrency industries. The company is trusted by brokers, fund managers, prop firms, liquidity providers, exchanges and crypto institutions worldwide to manage liquidity, connectivity, pricing and risk across a broad range of trading platforms.

At the core of Gold-i’s offering is MatrixNET, a sophisticated multi-asset liquidity bridge providing seamless access to deep FX and crypto liquidity, with a multitude of routing and aggregation methods. Integrated with over 80 liquidity providers and 35 leading crypto exchanges, MatrixNET delivers ultra-low latency performance of sub 2 milliseconds, enabling clients to achieve optimal execution, manage flow efficiently and scale their trading operations. MatrixNET also enables prop firms to simulate real market trading conditions.

Gold-i’s product suite includes a range of MetaTrader tools, advanced risk management products and bridging technology, all designed to improve control, reduce risk and support business growth.

Founded in 2008, Gold-i has a strong reputation for innovation, reliability and exceptional 24/7 customer support. For further information, visit www.gold-i.com or follow Gold-i on LinkedIn

About Hyperliquid

Hyperliquid is a performant blockchain built with the vision of a fully on-chain open financial system. Liquidity, user applications, and trading activity synergize on a unified platform that will ultimately house all of finance. Hyperliquid is a decentralized exchange offering secure, high-performance perpetual futures trading with deep liquidity and low fees, enabling firms to innovate their crypto strategy with next-gen infrastructure. For further information, visit www.hyperfoundation.org

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