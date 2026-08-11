October Three Named to Inc. 5000 List for Second Consecutive Year

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- October Three, an industry-leading retirement strategy consulting, technology and administration firm, has been recognized by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest-growing private companies in America for the second year in a row. October Three ranked 3404 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list overall and 285 within the financial services category.

The 2026 Inc. 5000 list provides a data-driven snapshot of those companies that have successfully demonstrated significant growth in an environment of economic uncertainty, inflationary pressure, and a fluctuating labor market in the U.S.

Since 2022, October Three has increased its annual revenue by nearly 85 percent, expanded its staff by 59 percent and grown its portfolio of defined benefit and cash balance plans by 197 percent.

“We’re honored to be included in the Inc. 5000 list for the second year,” said October Three CEO Jeff Stevenson. “Our continuing growth is a result of the dedication of a talented team, excellent customer service and the vision of the best leadership team in the industry. With the growing consideration for lifetime income solutions and evolving accounting standards for market-based cash balance plans, we anticipate continued growth for October Three.”

The Inc. 5000 list ranks the 5000 fastest-growing private companies in the United States based on revenue growth. Being included in the Inc. 5000 is a significant achievement that places October Three among the most dynamic and successful businesses in the country.

The complete list of results for the 2026 Inc. 5000 can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

About October Three:

October Three LLC is a full service actuarial, consulting and technology firm that is re-engineering defined benefit plan strategy, management and administration to meet the needs of the modern and future workforce. The company’s O3 PRIME plan is based on cutting-edge technology, risk re-alignment, and data-driven insights to minimize financial risk and volatility while maximizing employees’ potential for predictable retirement income. For more information, please follow October Three on LinkedIn and visit our website at octoberthree.com.

Media Contact:

Sean Harris

October Three Consulting

+1 512.553.6404

sharris@octoberthree.com