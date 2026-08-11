Payabli Named No. 43 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List, the Most Prestigious Ranking of America’s Fastest-Growing Private Companies

MIAMI, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Payabli , the leading embedded payments and fintech infrastructure company, today announced it has been ranked No. 43 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list , the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

"Being recognized on the Inc. 5000 is an incredible honor and a reflection of what our team, customers and partners have built together," said William Corbera and Joseph Elias Phillips, Co-Founders and Co-CEOs of Payabli. "From day one, our mission has been to help software companies turn payments and other financial services into a growth engine for their business. This recognition validates that vision and motivates us to keep pushing the industry forward as we build the next generation of intelligent fintech infrastructure."

This year’s Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 .

“Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement.”

For William, the recognition is especially meaningful. "I've been reading Inc. Magazine since I was in high school because I've always been passionate about entrepreneurship, so being included on this list is a real full-circle moment for me."

Joseph added, "Being named to the Inc. 5000 for the third year in a row means a lot to me personally. My mentor in college, George Gendron, one of the creators of the Inc. 5000, encouraged me to pursue entrepreneurship in the first place. Twenty years later, building one of the fastest-growing companies in America proves what great mentors can inspire in you. I think that college kid would be proud of where we've landed. Special thanks to our team and our amazing partners, who have been the driving force of our success."

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala , taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Payabli

Payabli is the Intelligent Fintech Operating System for software platforms. If you're a software company, you're a fintech company — and Payabli is your operating system. Built by payments and SaaS veterans, Payabli gives platforms a single developer-friendly API spanning Pay In, Pay Out, and Pay Ops to embed, manage, and monetize financial services. Intelligence isn't a layer on top — it's the foundation, expressed through Amigo™, Payabli's native AI Agent Suite, and a growing set of capabilities that make payment operations smarter and more autonomous.

Payabli delivers PayFac capabilities without the cost or burden of becoming a payment facilitator, turning payments into a meaningful revenue stream while platforms stay focused on their core product.

Backed by QED Investors, Fika Ventures, TTV Capital, and Bling Capital. Named to the Forbes Fintech 50. Visit payabli.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

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