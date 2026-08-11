G&A Partners Extends Its Historic Inc. 5000 Legacy as the Only Company to Earn 21 Recognitions

Company recognized for 60% three-year revenue growth, earning a place among the nation’s most successful independent businesses.

Leading HR solutions provider earns national recognition for sustained growth, ranking among an elite 0.02% of companies to appear on the Inc. 5000 list 21 times.

As small and medium businesses (SMBs) navigate today's "tradeoff economy," G&A Partners continues to help employers build resilient workforces through strategic HR, payroll, benefits, and compliance solutions.





HOUSTON, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- G&A Partners, a leading professional employer organization (PEO) and human resources outsourcing (HRO) provider, today announced it has been ranked on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, marking its record-breaking 21st appearance in the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

For more than 30 years, G&A Partners has helped SMBs build stronger organizations through best-in-class HR outsourcing, payroll, benefits, compliance, and strategic workforce solutions. As shifting workforce demands and regulatory complexity continue to reshape the operating environment for SMBs, the company combines tenured, personalized HR expertise with streamlined technology to reduce administrative burdens, mitigate risk, and create the foundation for sustainable growth. Findings from G&A's inaugural SMB Readiness Report show that 87% of business leaders say economic pressures have changed how they operate, reinforcing the need for trusted HR partners that help organizations adapt with confidence.

“Twenty-one consecutive recognitions on the Inc. 5000 reflect more than our growth, they show the resilience of the businesses we serve," said Jeff Williams, CEO of G&A Partners. “Growth today looks different than it did even a few years ago. Business leaders are making thoughtful investments in their people and operations, and we're proud to provide the expertise and support that helps them navigate change while positioning their businesses for long-term success.”

This year’s Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 .

“Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement.”

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About G&A Partners

G&A Partners, a leading national HR outsourcing provider and professional employer organization (PEO), has been helping entrepreneurs grow their businesses for over 30 years. By delivering world-class services in HR administration, benefits, payroll, and compliance, small and mid-sized businesses gain the time and freedom they need to focus on what matters most — their employees, products and services, and their customers. Headquartered in Houston, G&A Partners operates a network of regional offices across the U.S., delivering localized support through a national infrastructure of trusted HR experts.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

Media contact

G&A Partners Public Relations

G&APartners@shiftcomm.com