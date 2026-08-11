Hub Group Files Form 12b-25 and Provides First Half 2026 Business Update

OAK BROOK, Ill., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hub Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: HUBG) today announced that it has filed a Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25 with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and will be delayed in filing its Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

As previously disclosed, the Company was unable to timely file its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025. The delay in filing the Form 10-K has resulted in a corresponding delay in the preparation and completion of the Form 10-Q for the quarter ended June 30, 2026.

Hub Group continues to work diligently to complete the restatement of its previously issued financial statements for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023 and the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2025, June 30, 2025, and September 30, 2025, and to file its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025, which will include results for the year ended December 31, 2025 and restated results for the years ended December 31, 2024 and 2023, as well as its Forms 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2026, on or prior to September 14, 2026.

First Half 2026 Business Performance

In the first half of 2026, the Company saw balanced demand trends in Intermodal and Transportation Solutions, increased opportunities for over-the-road conversion, and continued pricing momentum through bid season, offset by higher fuel, rail, and drayage costs. In Logistics, the Company continued to onboard significant new business in Final Mile. Managed Transportation performed well and Brokerage volumes reflected the ongoing focus on improving profitability, while excess capacity weighed on productivity in Consolidation and Fulfillment. The Company remains focused on serving customers through this dynamic environment while taking actions to drive growth, improve yield, enhance efficiency, increase operating cash flows, and improve profitability.

Certain Forward-Looking Statements

Statements in this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, provided pursuant to the safe harbor established under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995, including statements regarding Hub Group’s expectations of its business performance for the first half of 2026, the effect of Hub Group's actions to drive growth, improve yield, enhance efficiency, increase operating cash flows, and improve profitability, the timing of the restatement of the Company’s financial statements for the impacted periods and the filing of its Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and its Forms 10-Q for the quarterly period ended March 31, 2026 and June 30, 2026, and any other statements regarding Hub Group’s future expectations, beliefs, plans, objectives, financial conditions, assumptions or future events or performance that are not historical facts. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks, uncertainties and other factors that might cause the actual performance of Hub Group to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the Company’s ability to complete the previously-announced restatement of its financial statements and regain compliance with Nasdaq’s listing rules; the impact that further delays in the financial close process or the related audit may have on Hub Group’s business, financial condition and results of operations, and other risks discussed under the “Risk Factors” section in Hub Group’s most recently filed periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q and subsequent filings. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof and Hub Group assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.

About Hub Group

Hub Group offers comprehensive transportation and logistics management solutions. Keeping our customers’ needs in focus, Hub Group designs, continually optimizes, and applies industry-leading technology to our customers’ supply chains for better service, greater efficiency, and total visibility. As an award-winning, publicly traded company (Nasdaq: HUBG), our approximately 6,000 employees and drivers across the globe are always in pursuit of “The Way Ahead” – a commitment to service, integrity and innovation. For more information, visit hubgroup.com.

CONTACT: Garrett Holland, InvestorRelations@hubgroup.com