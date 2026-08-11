The Biggest AI Winner May Not Be the Name Everyone Knows, Tech Expert Says. It Could Be a Supplier Few Have Heard Of.

Washington, D.C., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- When most people think about who wins from artificial intelligence, they picture a short list of household names. In a new presentation , James Altucher argues the most interesting opportunity may be somewhere else entirely, a little-known supplier tucked deep inside Elon Musk's growing empire.

Altucher is a former hedge fund manager with nearly 30 years in the markets. His interest isn't the famous names at the top of the AI story, but the companies quietly supplying the parts the whole thing depends on.

Why He Looks Past the Household Names

Altucher's starting point is that the biggest, most obvious winners are also the most obvious. Their success is already widely known, and, in his view, already reflected in their size. The names everyone can rattle off, he argues, may have less room left to run than people assume.

That's why his attention turns to the supply chain. In a boom this large, he argues, the companies making essential components can benefit no matter which brand ends up on top, much like the merchants who sold shovels during the gold rush rather than digging themselves. It's a quieter role, but often a more durable one.

He describes what he's looking for as a "backdoor investment in Elon's most ambitious project to date," a company positioned to ride the AI wave without being the name on the marquee. It's the part of the story he finds most overlooked.

The Company Hiding Inside Musk's Empire

The supplier Altucher points to is one he describes as one of "Elon's most trusted suppliers," a company he says Musk has quietly relied on for years. What makes it compelling to him is the combination of a small size and an enormous customer.

He points to its role inside one of Musk's fastest-growing businesses, noting the company ships "more than 5 MILLION of these devices to Starlink, each day." Five million a day is not a minor relationship; it's a company woven into the daily operations of Musk's satellite internet network.

Its modest size, in his telling, is exactly the point. A smaller supplier tied to a customer that large has room to grow in ways the trillion-dollar giants simply can't. Altucher believes companies providing essential technology to one of the world's most ambitious AI buildouts deserve far more attention than they're currently receiving.

Why the Timing Interests Him

The reason Altucher is focused on this now is the sheer scale of what Musk is building. He notes that "Elon Musk says he needs 50 times more computer chips than the market can currently give him," a demand so large it points straight back to the suppliers who help meet it.

That demand is no longer just talk. On August 6, Reuters reported that SpaceX and Tesla will invest $16.8 billion to build a massive new chip plant in Texas, and Benzinga notes the facility is designed to produce roughly double the entire current U.S. chip output. Both companies have said they will need far more chips than the world can currently make.

For Altucher, a build-out on that scale is exactly the kind of moment when a quiet, essential supplier can matter most. He argues Musk "doesn't work with just anyone," so a company that keeps its place through Musk's well-known preference for doing things in-house must be providing something he can't easily replace.

Why It Matters Now

For Altucher, the biggest opportunities often emerge where few people are looking. As AI infrastructure expands at an unprecedented pace, he believes the companies supplying the technology behind that growth may become some of the industry's biggest beneficiaries.

Rather than focusing only on the familiar household names, Altucher encourages people to look deeper into the businesses making the AI revolution possible. In his view, today's overlooked suppliers could become tomorrow's biggest success stories.

About the Presentation

In his new presentation , James Altucher explains why he believes the biggest AI opportunity may be a little-known supplier rather than the household names, the role he says it plays inside Elon Musk's empire, and why he finds it so compelling.

James Altucher's presentation is now available online for free. Click here to watch.

About James Altucher and Paradigm Press

James Altucher is one of America’s most widely followed technology analysts and a Wall Street Journal best-selling author. He has spent decades tracking the most significant shifts in technology and markets.

Paradigm Press is one of the largest independent financial research publishers in the United States, with a 4.8-star Google rating across more than 1,900 reviews. It operates free of advertiser influence, dedicated to helping everyday Americans understand and act on the forces shaping their wealth.