Polar Power Receives Additional Purchase Orders for its Solar Hybrid Power Systems Supporting Broadband Expansion in the Solomon Islands

Repeat orders build on successful 2024 deployments, expanding reliable off-grid power to 15 additional remote telecom sites.

GARDENA, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) (“Polar” or the “Company”) announced today that it has received purchase orders from a telecommunications company in the Solomon Islands for the deployment of 15 additional Solar Hybrid Power Systems. The new orders were based on successful installations completed in 2024 and will support the continued expansion of broadband communications infrastructure across their island communities.

Building acceptance of Polar’s Solar Hybrid Power technologies in the region we believe can lead to significant sales growth. Polar has also sold its DC generators as a standalone product to Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Vanuatu, Guam, and Indonesia, but its future growth and profitability lie in supplying complete Solar Hybrid Systems.

The Solomon Islands’ dispersed geography and challenging tropical marine environment present typical obstacles for reliable off-grid power for most rural areas in developing countries worldwide. Challenges include high fuel transportation costs, difficult maintenance logistics, and the need for uninterrupted service during severe weather events. Polar Power’s Solar Hybrid Power Systems are designed to address these challenges by combining solar photovoltaic (PV) generation, battery energy storage, and the company’s high-efficiency DC generator technology into an integrated weather-tight solution.

Unlike conventional AC generators, Polar’s DC generators deliver power directly to battery energy storage systems, eliminating the need for AC-to-DC conversion equipment such as battery chargers and rectifiers. This approach improves overall system efficiency, reduces hardware requirements, lowers installation costs, and simplifies system design.

Engineered for demanding operating conditions, Polar’s hybrid systems feature stainless steel hardware, powder-coated aluminum enclosures, and conformal-coated electronics for enhanced corrosion resistance and long-term durability. The systems also utilize variable-speed generators and permanent-magnet alternators with rare-earth magnets to maximize fuel efficiency while minimizing operating costs.

Compared with traditional AC generator-based solutions, Polar’s DC-powered architecture can reduce overall system size and weight by up to 50%, making transportation and installation significantly easier in remote locations where access is often limited to small boats, pickup trucks, helicopters, or manual transport.

Depending on site configuration, Polar’s Solar Hybrid Power Systems can reduce carbon emissions by approximately 40% to 90% through increased solar utilization and generator efficiencies. Historically, telecom operators have limited solar adoption at their sites because of the upfront capital cost and the additional space that conventional solar installations require. Polar’s hybrid architecture directly addresses these barriers: it requires less battery storage and eliminates the capital cost of battery chargers and rectifiers, along with their associated power conversion losses. These efficiencies lower both capital and operating costs, making renewable energy deployment more economically viable for remote telecommunications infrastructure.

Reliable, cost-effective off-grid power is essential for supporting broadband connectivity, healthcare services, emergency communications, and broader economic development in rural communities. As telecommunications providers increasingly adopt hybrid renewable energy solutions, successful deployments can also serve as reference installations for similar applications worldwide.

“Remote, off-grid geographies like the Solomon Islands represent one of the most significant underserved growth opportunities in telecom power today, and few manufacturers or integrators can match Polar’s performance at this scale of efficiency and cost,” said Arthur D. Sams, President and Chief Executive Officer of Polar Power. “Each additional installation strengthens our track record and demonstrates the operational and economic advantages of our DC generator technology over conventional AC generator systems. As operators continue to experience improved reliability and lower total operating costs, we believe adoption will continue to expand across the Pacific region and other underserved markets worldwide.”

These purchase orders reinforce Polar Power’s growing presence in the global off-grid telecommunications market while highlighting increasing demand for efficient, reliable, and environmentally responsible power solutions for remote broadband infrastructure.

About Polar Power, Inc.

Polar Power, Inc. (NASDAQ: POLA) designs, manufactures and sells direct current, or DC, power systems for telecommunications, military, automotive, industrial and other applications. Polar Power’s systems provide reliable, low-cost prime and backup power for applications requiring high reliability and low maintenance. The Company has also expanded its product portfolio to include power and cooling systems for data centers, as well as charging systems for drones. For additional information, please visit www.polarpower.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the federal securities laws, including statements regarding the Company’s operating trajectory, liquidity and financing plans, ability to continue as a going concern, ability to satisfy its lease payment arrangement and maintain its facilities, ability to regain and maintain Nasdaq listing compliance, and strategic priorities, as well as the fulfillment, delivery timing, and deployment of the purchase orders described in this release. These statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially, including the Company’s substantial doubt about its ability to continue as a going concern, its limited cash and liquidity, the risk of delisting from Nasdaq, customer and supplier concentration, risks relating to order fulfillment, production, supply-chain and shipping delays, and customer acceptance, the potential enforcement of remedies by its lender or landlords, and the other risk factors described in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2025 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company undertakes no obligation to update them except as required by law.

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