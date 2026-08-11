Havila Kystruten AS: Trading Update July 2026

Operational Highlights July

Occupancy reached 85%, up 3% points from last July.

Average Cabin Revenue (ACR) increased by 10% compared to July 2025.

Total ticket revenue increased by 13% compared to July last year.

Operational onboard revenue grew by 11% compared to July last year.

Booking Position 2026

Solid position for 2026, with 73% of capacity booked – compared to 66% at the same time last year, around 7 percentage points (or 11% higher) ahead.

We target +10% ACR growth across cabin categories for 2026, supporting continued revenue growth and EBITDA margin expansion.

Booking Position 2027

26% of 2027 capacity is booked, two percentage points behind the same time last year mainly due to lower group allotments (individual bookings are two percentage points higher than same time last year).





*The KPIs provided are sourced from the Company’s (unaudited) booking system. Consequently, there may be variations or minor discrepancies in absolute figures and periodization compared to the reported financial statements. Revenue in currency (for ACR) is based on the booking system currency rate.

Contacts:

Chief Executive Officer: Bent Martini, +47 905 99 650

Chief Financial Officer: Aleksander Røynesdal, +47 413 18 114



