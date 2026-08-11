Nearly One-Third of Gen Z Drivers Reported Owning or Driving An Uninsured Vehicle in the Past Six Months

CHICAGO, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nearly one-third of Gen Z drivers (30%) self-disclosed having owned or driven an uninsured vehicle over the past six months, making them the most likely generation to own or drive a vehicle without coverage, according to new research from TransUnion (NYSE: TRU). By comparison, 17% of Millennials owned or drove a vehicle uninsured, with rates declining further among Gen X (7%) and Baby Boomers (1%).

As the Gen Z driving population grows, insurers face the challenge of identifying drivers in this generation at risk of coverage lapse. This topic and others are explored in TransUnion’s Q3 2026 Insurance Personal Lines Trends and Perspectives Quarterly Snapshot.

“We know affordability is a big challenge for Gen Z, and that certainly helps explain their lapses in coverage,” said Patrick Foy, senior director of strategic planning for TransUnion’s insurance business. “However, we don’t think that’s the whole story as more indicated that they simply chose not to renew their coverage than were unable to pay.”

Reasons Gen Z Owned or Drove a Vehicle without Insurance

Chose Not to

Renew Coverage Inability to Pay Forgot to Pay On

Time Dropped by

Previous Insurer Other 28% 26% 22% 20% 4%





How insurers can adjust for Gen Z

As more Gen Z matriculate to adulthood, these customers represent an increasing share of retention risk within insurers’ portfolios. Additional tools, such as telematics and accident and violation histories, may be necessary to assess the likelihood that Gen Z drivers lapse. Telematics may also be a stronger incentive to help younger safe drivers feel more in control of their rates and more likely to maintain coverage.

The report also recommends insurers provide educational outreach with Gen Z drivers to help them better understand the importance of maintaining coverage. They can also offer more flexible coverage options that encourage younger drivers to stay insured.

“It’s going to be difficult for insurers to really understand and address this issue without more data, which is why TransUnion intends to conduct more in-depth research in the near future,” said Foy.

To learn how TransUnion’s Insurance Risk solutions help insurers assess and mitigate underwriting-related risk, click here.

Read the full Insurance Personal Lines Trends and Perspectives Quarterly Snapshot here.

About TransUnion’s Insurance Personal Lines Trends and Perspectives

This quarterly publication examines trends in the personal lines insurance industry, including shopping, migration, violation, credit-based insurance stability and more. The Trends and Perspectives research is based almost entirely on TransUnion’s extensive internal data and analyses. It includes information on insurance shopping transactions from December 2024 to June 2026. However, the research excludes shopping data from insurance customers in California, Hawaii (auto), Massachusetts (auto), and Maryland (property), where credit-based insurance scoring information is not used for insurance rating or underwriting.

About TransUnion (NYSE: TRU)

TransUnion is a global information and insights company with over 13,000 associates operating in more than 30 countries. We make trust possible by ensuring each person is reliably represented in the marketplace. We do this with a Tru™ picture of each person: an actionable view of consumers, stewarded with care. Through our acquisitions and technology investments we have developed innovative solutions that extend beyond our strong foundation in core credit into areas such as marketing, fraud, risk and advanced analytics. As a result, consumers and businesses can transact with confidence and achieve great things. We call this Information for Good® — and it leads to economic opportunity, great experiences and personal empowerment for millions of people around the world. http://www.transunion.com/business

Contact Dave Blumberg TransUnion E-mail david.blumberg@transunion.com Telephone 312-972-6646



