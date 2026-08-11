Constant Therapy Health Launches Web Platform for Speech, Language, and Cognitive Therapy

LEXINGTON, Mass., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constant Therapy Health, a leader in AI-powered speech, language, and cognitive rehabilitation, today launched Constant Therapy Web App, bringing its clinically-proven therapy platform to desktop and laptop users for the first time. The new web-based experience complements the Constant Therapy mobile app and gives users the flexibility to access a library of more than one million evidence-based speech, language, and cognitive therapy exercises from the device that works best for them.

The new offering expands access to personalized therapy exercises for individuals recovering from stroke, aphasia, and traumatic brain injury (TBI), or living with dementia, and other neurological conditions. With Constant Therapy Web App, users can seamlessly transition between desktop computers, laptops, tablets, and mobile devices while maintaining a single account, and practice therapy exercises whenever, wherever, and however it’s most convenient.





“Technology should adapt to people not the other way around,” said Veera Anantha, Co-founder and CEO of Constant Therapy Health. “The launch addresses a growing need for flexible, accessible rehabilitation solutions that extend beyond the hospital or clinic, particularly among older adults and individuals who benefit from larger screens and a simplified pathway and navigation.”

“As a three-time stroke survivor, I understand how pivotal daily therapy is to recovery,” says Clifton Blair, Certified Community Health Worker (CCHW), City of Philadelphia. “During my own recovery, Constant Therapy was a game-changer in helping to rebuild my speech and cognitive skills. The expansion of access to this tool is critical, as it gives survivors a way to push forward, rebuild confidence, and take back their independence.”

Key Features of Constant Therapy and the New Web Experience

Personalized exercises across 90+ speech, language, and cognitive therapy areas

Browser-based access with no software download required

Seamless switching between web and mobile devices

Automatic synchronization of therapy exercise progress across platforms

AI-guided exercises tailored to each user’s performance and recovery goals

Therapy exercises available in Spanish and multiple English variants, including U.S., U.K., Indian, and Australian English

Culturally appropriate content designed to reflect linguistic and visual nuances across supported languages

Flexible home-based exercise program that complements clinician-directed therapy

The Constant Therapy Web App is now available. Individuals and clinicians can learn more at www.constanttherapy.com.

About Constant Therapy Health

Constant Therapy Health is a next-generation digital health company whose technology is clinically proven to improve the efficacy of cognitive, language, and speech therapy, as well as increase access to and reduce the cost of therapy. Constant Therapy uses patented AI technology to deliver personalized exercises that help rebuild speech, language, and cognitive function. Built by a team of top neuroscientists at Boston University, Constant Therapy is used by tens of thousands of clinicians, and their patients recovering from stroke or traumatic brain injury (TBI) or living with aphasia, dementia, and other neurological conditions. The platform has helped create the world’s largest brain rehabilitation database, generating insights that continue to improve the effectiveness and efficiency of brain rehabilitation.

MEDIA CONTACT

Kelly Faville

Constant Therapy Health

978‑621‑6667

kelly.faville@constanttherapy.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/1b03e469-d94b-456e-bdba-86a53acbfaba