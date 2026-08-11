TripleDart tops $7 million ARR with AI-led growth, reports 50 per cent EBIT margin

BENGALURU, India, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

TripleDart Crosses $7M ARR at 50% EBIT Margin, Making the Case for Bootstrapped "Services-as-Software"

TripleDart, a bootstrapped B2B growth company, today announced it has crossed $7 million in annual recurring revenue while operating at a 50% EBIT margin. The company says software, not additional headcount or capital, drove the jump.

The milestone lands in the middle of a heated debate. Venture investors have poured more than $300 million into "services-as-software" startups this year alone, betting that labor-heavy services work can be run at software-level margins. Most funded players in the category have picked a single slice of marketing to prove that out, design, or content, or SEO. TripleDart says it has done it across the entire inbound marketing function, which it believes makes it the first company in India to do so.

The engine behind the shift is Slate, an AI-agent platform TripleDart built in-house after concluding no existing tool could do the job. Slate's agents run live SEO, content and AI-visibility work, while a "cowork" mode lets client teams work alongside the agents directly, the company's attempt at building a marketing function that behaves like a product rather than an agency.

TripleDart has grown to 120 people over four and a half years, and now manages more than $200 million in ad spend across over 300 client companies, including General Electric, SentinelOne, ByteDance, Sage and Glean in the US, and WeWork, Cognizant and MakeMyTrip in India.

"The services-as-software wave has raised hundreds of millions to prove one thesis: that you can run a services business at software margins," said Shiyam Sunder, Founder and Managing Director, TripleDart. "We proved it without a single dollar of funding, and we did it for every marketing service, not one slice. At TripleDart, we don't see ourselves as an agency that bolted on some software- we rebuilt the function as software from day one. When a bootstrapped team can do that profitably, the 'agency' label stops fitting. That's a category, not an agency."

TripleDart's numbers are one data point in a larger argument the market is still having: whether services businesses can genuinely be rebuilt at software margins, or whether venture funding is required to get there. TripleDart's position is that the model works in India, profitably, without a funding round.

About TripleDart

TripleDart is a Bengaluru-based B2B growth partner that has rebuilt the full inbound marketing function as software. Working with more than 300 companies across the US and India and managing over $200 million in ad spend, the bootstrapped company operates at software-level margins through its in-house AI-agent platform, Slate. Its clients include General Electric, SentinelOne, ByteDance, Sage, Glean, WeWork, Cognizant and MakeMyTrip.

Website: https://www.tripledart.com/

Contact

Director of Growth

Mahesh

TripleDart

mahesh@tripledart.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at:

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