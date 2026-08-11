The $9 Gotta Habit™ Box Deal: Fresh Ingredients Meet a Fresh Price

IRVINE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Habit is done watching fans do math before they order. Starting August 12, the brand is rolling out the $9 Gotta Habit™ Box Deal, the latest addition to a lineup that's already struck a chord with fans since it launched, a straight-up value deal that gives guests the choice between a longtime Habit favorite and an all-new sandwich making its debut.

Each is cooked to order with fresh ingredients, right down to avocado that's mashed in-house daily. Fans get their pick of:

Half Santa Barbara Char – a longtime fan favorite featuring a freshly chargrilled beef patty, American cheese, caramelized onions, fresh avocado, crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, pickles, and mayo on toasted sourdough

– a longtime fan favorite featuring a freshly chargrilled beef patty, American cheese, caramelized onions, fresh avocado, crisp lettuce, fresh tomato, pickles, and mayo on toasted sourdough Half California Chicken Sandwich – a completely new Habit innovation, featuring freshly chargrilled chicken, white American cheese, avocado, caramelized onions, shredded lettuce, fresh tomato, and lemon Caesar on toasted sourdough

Add a side of fries, sweet potato fries, or a side salad, plus a regular drink, and it’s all just $9.

“For us, value shouldn’t mean cutting corners on the food,” said Chef Jason Triail. “The Santa Barbara Char is a longtime fan favorite, and the California Chicken is the new kid people are already obsessed with. Both are made with the same fresh ingredients and care we put into everything we serve, from avocado mashed fresh in-house every day to proteins chargrilled over an open flame. That doesn’t change just because we’re offering it for $9.”

The $9 Gotta Habit™ Box is available now for a limited time at participating Habit locations nationwide, in restaurant and online.

For more information about Habit and to find a restaurant near you, visit www.habitburger.com. Connect with Habit Burger & Grill on social media on Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and LinkedIn

About Habit Burger & Grill

Born in sunny Southern California in 1969, Habit Burger & Grill has been serving up fresh, cooked-to-order favorites for more than 55 years. Best known for its signature Charburgers, grilled over an open flame, Habit brings a distinctly California-inspired approach to fast casual dining with a menu that goes far beyond burgers, including handcrafted sandwiches, crisp salads, creamy shakes, and fan-favorite sides.

Habit continues to earn national recognition for its fresh flavor and quality. The brand’s Double Char was ranked #1 by USA TODAY 10Best three years running, its Tempura Green Beans earned the #1 spot in USA TODAY 10Best in 2024 and 2025, and Habit was named the #1 Fast Casual Restaurant by USA TODAY 10Best in 2025 and 2026. The brand’s Chicken Club was also recognized as the best grilled chicken sandwich by The Daily Meal, and Habit has been featured in Newsweek’s “America’s Favorite Restaurant Chains 2023” and Thrillist’s roundup of “Underrated Burger Chains That Need to Be in Every State.” Today, Habit Burger & Grill has grown to more than 385 restaurants across 14 states as well as a fleet of food trucks, continuing to serve bold, fresh flavors that are always cooked to order. Learn more at www.habitburger.com.

Learn more at www.habitburger.com

Sources: Sources: USA Today 10Best, USA Today 10Best, The Daily Meal, Newsweek, The Daily Meal, Thrillist

Based on USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice 2024 Awards for Best Fast Food Burger. (Published July 2024, 2025 & 2026).

Based on USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice 2024 Awards for Best Fast Food Sides. (Published July 2024 & 2025).

Based on Daily Meal’s survey of consumer reviews from Reddit, Yelp! and TripAdvisor (Published Dec. 2023).

Habit Burger & Grill Press Contact: HBGMedia@yum.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/230e5b80-92a4-4bd4-bfa2-67d895f1e556