Eikon Therapeutics Announces Dose Selection for TeLuRide-006, an Ongoing Adaptive Phase 2/3 Trial of EIK1001 in Advanced Melanoma

Selected 0.60 mg/m 2 as the single dose for the TeLuRide-006 study going forward for patients randomized to EIK1001 treatment, in accord with a recommendation of the independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) following a prespecified analysis

as the single dose for the TeLuRide-006 study going forward for patients randomized to EIK1001 treatment, in accord with a recommendation of the independent Data Monitoring Committee (DMC) following a prespecified analysis DMC recommended that the TeLuRide-006 study continue as planned in all other respects

MILLBRAE, Calif., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Eikon Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: EIKN) (Eikon), a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing innovative medicines to address serious unmet medical needs, today announced the selection of a dose of 0.60 mg/m2 that will be employed in future for all patients randomized to receive EIK1001 in the TeLuRide-006 trial. This decision aligns with a recommendation from an independent DMC following a prespecified analysis of unblinded data.

“To date, despite multiple combination clinical studies, statistically significant improvement in overall survival in the treatment of advanced melanoma has not been achieved over checkpoint inhibitor monotherapy,” said Roy Baynes, M.D., Ph.D., Chief Medical Officer of Eikon. “EIK1001’s activation of both myeloid and plasmacytoid dendritic cells to stimulate both innate and adaptive immunity, bringing a broader répertoire of immune cells to target tumor cells, represents both an orthogonal mechanism and an agent with monotherapy activity. These criteria merit study in combination with checkpoint inhibitors. The selection of an optimized dose for this trial advances our efforts to bring this approach to patients in urgent need of better therapies.”

About Eikon Therapeutics

Eikon is a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a global, fully-integrated organization developing innovative medicines to address serious unmet medical needs. Eikon’s initial focus is oncology, where it is advancing a pipeline of drug candidates targeting areas of high unmet need that could eventually become critical medicines for the treatment of various cancers. Eikon deploys its technology platform, including its proprietary single molecule tracking system, to develop internally-derived novel therapies, while also leveraging the deep expertise of its management team to in-license promising assets. Eikon’s vision is to become a generational leader, by purposefully integrating traditional biology research with advanced engineering to develop better medicines faster. For more information, visit www.eikontx.com.

About EIK1001 (TLR7 and 8 Dual Agonist)

EIK1001 is an investigational, systemically administered dual-agonist of Toll-like receptors 7 and 8 designed to stimulate both innate and adaptive immune responses to malignancy. In Phase 1 trials of EIK1001, single-agent activity was observed in patients with advanced solid tumors. This mechanism may complement the antitumor immune response engendered by PD-(L)1 blockade.

About TeLuRide-006

TeLuRide-006 (NCT06697301) is a global, multicenter, randomized, double-blind, adaptive Phase 2/3 registrational trial of EIK1001 or placebo, in combination with pembrolizumab, as first-line therapy for participants with advanced cutaneous melanoma.

About Melanoma

Cutaneous melanoma is the most common form of melanoma and the fifth most common cancer diagnosed in the United States, with rates of diagnosis more than doubling over the past 30 years. Advanced cutaneous melanoma is the most aggressive type of skin cancer, characterized by spread beyond the primary lesion to regional lymph nodes or distant organs, and has variable rates of treatment response. Immunotherapy and targeted therapies have been shown to inhibit tumor growth, but responses are heterogeneous and patients often develop resistance.

Forward-Looking/Safe Harbor Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the “safe harbor” provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements in this press release that are not historical facts are hereby identified as forward-looking statements for this purpose. These statements may be identified by words such as “aims,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “could,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “goal,” “intends,” “may,” “plans,” “possible,” “potential,” “seeks,” “will” and variations of these words or similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements in this press release include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: the therapeutic potential, safety, and efficacy of Eikon’s product candidates; and other statements regarding Eikon’s future operations, financial performance, financial position, prospects, objectives, strategies and other future events.

These forward-looking statements are based upon management’s current expectations and assumptions, and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results and events to differ materially and adversely from those indicated by such forward-looking statements including, among others: our limited operating history; our significant net losses incurred since inception and the likelihood of incurring additional losses for the foreseeable future; our need for substantial additional funding; the early stage of development of many of our product candidates and the possibility that our product candidates may fail in development; our dependence on the success of our current product candidates; our ability to leverage our technology platform to enable more informed drug research and development; legal and regulatory risks; intellectual property-related risks; and those risks, uncertainties and other factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” and elsewhere in Eikon’s Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) on May 11, 2026, and in other public filings with the SEC in the future.

As a result, you should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements made in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release, and Eikon undertakes no obligation to update such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as required by law.

Contacts:

Investors

Alfred “Freddie” Bowie, Ph.D., CFO

ir@eikontx.com

Media

Colin Sanford

colin@bioscribe.com