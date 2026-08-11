DEEP SEA MINERALS CORP. WELCOMES GROWING U.S. FOCUS ON DEEP-SEA MINING AT AMERICAN MINING ROUNDTABLE

Vancouver, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Deep Sea Minerals Corp. (CSE: SEAS) (OTCQB: DSEAF) (FSE: X450) ("Deep Sea Minerals" or the "Company"), a seabed mineral exploration and development company focused on advancing critical mineral opportunities from the deep ocean, today welcomed the increased national focus on critical minerals and deep-sea mining demonstrated at President Donald J. Trump’s American Mining Roundtable, held August 7, 2026, at the U.S. Department of State.

The U.S. government announced approximately US$3 billion in financing commitments for critical minerals and battery projects, together with more than US$180 million for mining education and workforce development. During his remarks, President Trump stated that his administration had “authorized deep-sea mining to unlock vast untapped resources off our coast.” Later in the roundtable, a participant presented the President with a gold replica of a deep-sea polymetallic nodule and described the potential role of seabed minerals in U.S. industrial, technological and defense supply chains. The Company believes the discussion reflects growing policy recognition of offshore mineral resources as one potential component of a diversified and secure U.S. critical-minerals strategy.

“Deep sea minerals have moved firmly into the national conversation about economic security, defense readiness, and American industrial capacity,” said James Deckelman, Chief Executive Officer of Deep Sea Minerals Corp. “The attention given to deep sea mining at the American Mining Roundtable reinforces the importance of evaluating these resources through a transparent, science-led and responsible regulatory process. Deep Sea Minerals is working to build a disciplined platform aligned with U.S. critical-minerals priorities while maintaining a strong commitment to environmental stewardship and regulatory compliance.”

Deep Sea Minerals Corp. continues to advance the regulatory, technical and environmental workstreams associated with its offshore critical mineral strategy. As previously disclosed, the Company submitted an exploration license application to the U.S. National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration under the Deep Seabed Hard Mineral Resources Act of 1980 and received a substantial compliance determination in connection with that application. No exploration license has been awarded, the application remains subject to applicable regulatory review and approval, and the Company has not made a production decision.

The Company believes that any future development of deep-sea mineral resources should proceed within rigorous environmental and regulatory frameworks, supported by scientific research, stakeholder engagement and transparent oversight.

ABOUT DEEP SEA MINERALS CORP.

Deep Sea Minerals Corp. is a seabed mineral exploration and development company focused on evaluating opportunities to support the future supply of critical minerals through the acquisition, exploration, and development of deep-sea mineral assets.

The Company’s strategy is centered on identifying jurisdictions and geological settings with potential exposure to polymetallic nodule systems, which are recognized for containing combinations of metals that may be relevant to defense, industrial manufacturing, clean energy infrastructure, advanced electronics, and artificial intelligence-related supply chains. These seabed resources represent a largely undeveloped component of the global mineral supply base and are the subject of increasing policy, scientific, and regulatory attention worldwide.

As part of this process, the Company has commenced early-stage engagement with selected governments and regulatory bodies in the Pacific Ocean region to assess potential pathways for future exploration initiatives, subject to applicable international, national, and environmental frameworks.

For further information, please see the Company’s website: https://www.deepseamineralscorp.com

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ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“James A. Deckelman”

James A. Deckelman, Chief Executive Officer

For further information, please contact:

James A. Deckelman

Chief Executive Officer



Phone: 1-281-467-1279

Email: info@deepseamineralscorp.com

The Canadian Securities Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release and has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements and forward-looking information (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) that relate to the Company’s current expectations and views of future events. In some cases, these forward-looking statements can be identified by words or phrases such as “may”, “might”, “will”, “expect”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “intend”, “plan”, “indicate”, “seek”, “believe”, “predict” or “likely”, or the negative or grammatical variations of these terms, or other similar expressions intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements include such words. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements about the timing and receipt of regulatory approval for the Share Split, the Company’s plans, objectives and strategies, expected benefits of subsea mineral exploration and development, and all of the risks and uncertainties normally incident to such events. Such forward-looking statements are subject to a number of assumptions, risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the control of the Company. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.