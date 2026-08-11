TechnoMile’s Five-Year Sustained Growth Recognized with Place on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List

TYSONS, Va., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TechnoMile, the leading AI solution that unifies growth, contracts, compliance, and security workflows, today announced it has been ranked No. 4,268 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list, the annual list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. The list is the most prestigious ranking of the nation’s most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, recognizing companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. This is the fifth year in a row that TechnoMile has been recognized on this distinguished list. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

“This year saw the TechnoMile platform expand to include support for industrial security operations with the addition of SIMS Software, allowing us to bring together AI-driven growth, contracts, and compliance capabilities with security workflows across the entire contracting lifecycle – from pre-award capture and proposal development through post-award contract execution, compliance, and security,” said Ashish Khot, CEO of TechnoMile. “We’re honored to be recognized for our fifth consecutive year and look forward to continued growth as we help GovCon and Aerospace & Defense companies of all sizes harness AI to meet the demands of a rapidly evolving procurement landscape.”

This year’s Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

“Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance – it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement.”

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 .

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent – not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies – as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About TechnoMile

TechnoMile is the newly combined organization formed by the merger of TechnoMile and SIMS Software. Together, the company delivers integrated, AI-enabled solutions that support mission-critical operations end-to-end – from identifying government contract opportunities through compliant, secure execution. TechnoMile’s unified solution connects growth, contracts, and security workflows for GovCon, Defense, and Public Sector organizations to strengthen compliance, reduce risk, safeguard brand reputation, boost efficiency, and drive mission success. Learn more at technomile.com or follow us at linkedin.com/company/technomile.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

TechnoMile Media Contact

Shayne Forsyth

shayne.forsyth@technomile.com

(256) 642-2091