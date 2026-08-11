AI LIVE: The London Summit seeks top AI leaders to share expertise

London, 11 August 2026 — AI Magazine, a BizClik Media brand, is calling on Chief AI Officers and senior AI executives from global enterprises to join the speaker lineup at AI LIVE: The London Summit. Taking place at Olympia London on 20-21 October 2026, the inaugural event will bring together more than 2,000 industry leaders to explore the theme Technology + Human Purpose. The two-day conference and expo will feature more than 50 speakers across 11 content themes, with topics ranging from enterprise AI and ethical considerations to industrial automation and the future of work. With limited speaking slots remaining, AI Magazine is urging senior leaders to apply quickly to secure their place on the programme.

AI Magazine is seeking senior executives who are driving AI transformation within their organisations to share insights, real-world applications and strategic perspectives.

Confirmed speakers already include Daniel Hulme, Chief AI Officer at WPP; Billy Partridge, Chief AI Officer at Grayling; Alper Benli, VP, Head of Data & AI Business Operations at Ericsson; Jason Yung, AI Evangelist Lead – UK, Europe, Africa and the Middle East at Adobe; Julia Peyre, Head of AI Strategy & Automation at Schneider Electric; Sam Hancock, Global Head of Data Science at Octopus Energy; and Dave Massey, Head of Data & AI at Age UK.

Opportunities are available across panel discussions, keynote addresses and fireside conversations. Executives interested in contributing their expertise to the summit are encouraged to apply for a speaking position as slots fill quickly.

Shaping the future of enterprise AI

The summit will address critical questions facing organisations as they navigate the complexities of AI adoption. Day one sessions will explore the future of enterprise AI, the economics of AI implementation, responsible and ethical AI frameworks, and AI applications in energy technology and industrial automation. A dedicated cybersecurity forum will examine the intersection of AI and security challenges facing modern enterprises.

Day two will focus on sector-specific AI applications, including AI in drug discovery, the future of finance, data centres and supercomputing, and the evolving landscape of people and skills in AI. The summit will also feature an AI Innovation for start-ups pitch competition, showcasing emerging solutions from new market entrants.

Industry leaders share their perspectives

"Reputations are hard-won but easily lost. How reputations are shaped in an AI-enabled world is a fascinating but poorly understood question. I look forward to sharing our perspective and discussing the role of AI in professional services like public relations throughout the course of the conference," said Billy Partridge, Chief AI Officer at Grayling.

Tom Chapman, Senior Editor at AI Magazine, commented: “AI LIVE: The London Summit brings together senior leaders who are shaping how AI is being adopted across global businesses. We already have a strong line-up of experts confirmed and are now looking to fill the final speaking opportunities. We want to hear from leaders who can bring practical experience and fresh perspectives to conversations around enterprise AI adoption, responsible implementation and the future of work. It’s an opportunity to share what’s working, address the challenges organisations are facing and help define what comes next for enterprise AI.”

Looking ahead

AI LIVE: The London Summit will include four executive workshops and an Immersive AI Experience featuring live demonstrations and interactive showcases. Senior executives interested in speaking at the summit can apply through the AI LIVE website , but are advised to act quickly as limited slots remain available.

About BizClik

BizClik is a global B2B media and events company producing sector-specific content across technology, sustainability, procurement, fintech, AI, and more. Through digital magazines, websites, newsletters, webinars, and award-winning events, BizClik connects enterprise leaders with executive audiences to drive strategic business engagement.

For more information, visit: www.bizclikmedia.com

About AI Magazine

AI Magazine connects the leading AI executives of the world's largest brands. Our platform serves as a digital hub for connecting industry leaders, covering a wide range of services including media and advertising, events, research reports, demand generation, information, and data services. With our comprehensive approach, we strive to provide timely and valuable insights into best practices, fostering innovation and collaboration within the AI community. Join us today to shape the future for generations to come.

About AI LIVE: The London Summit

On 20–21 October 2026, the inaugural AI LIVE: The London Summit arrives at Olympia London, bringing together more than 2,000 global leaders under the theme Technology + Human Purpose. This two-day conference and expo is designed for C-suite executives, AI strategists, and innovators preparing for the next era of artificial intelligence. With more than 50 speakers, 10 content themes, and four executive workshops, the summit delivers practical insight into generative AI, automation, governance, digital identity, and enterprise transformation. At the heart of the event is the Immersive AI Experience, featuring live demonstrations, interactive showcases, and hands-on environments that bring AI's real-world impact to life.

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