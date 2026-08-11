UNCF Announces Kim Godwin as Chair of its New York Leadership Council

NEW YORK, NY, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- UNCF proudly announces the appointment of Kim Godwin, award-winning journalist and media executive, as chair of UNCF’s New York Leadership Council.

A respected leader with more than four decades of experience in journalism, Godwin made history as the first Black woman to lead a major broadcast television news division when she was named president of ABC News in 2021.

Throughout her distinguished career, she has held leadership positions at ABC News, NBC News and CBS News, earning multiple Emmy, Edward R. Murrow and Alfred I. duPont-Columbia Awards while championing journalistic excellence, ethical leadership and the development of future generations of media professionals.

Godwin, a proud graduate of Florida A&M University, has long been a champion for educational opportunity and mentorship. Her commitment to expanding access, cultivating leadership and investing in the next generation aligns closely with UNCF's mission to help students get to and through college.

Raised in Jamaica Queens, N.Y., and longtime supporter of UNCF, she has served on the Leadership Council for the past five years and was recognized with UNCF's Leadership Award at the 2022 "A Mind Is..."® New York Gala.

As chair of the Leadership Council, Godwin will serve as a key advocate for advancing UNCF's mission and supporting the New York campaign, which raises funds for scholarships, college and career readiness programs, and historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). She will also help shape the strategic direction of the council in strengthening engagement, expanding partnerships, increasing awareness and driving the financial support needed to ensure student success.

"Education has the power to transform lives and strengthen communities," said Godwin. "I'm honored to serve as chair of the UNCF New York Leadership Council and look forward to working alongside this exceptional group of leaders to expand opportunities for students and ensure more young people have access to the education they deserve."

"Kim is a transformational leader whose career has been defined by excellence, integrity and a deep commitment to opening doors for others," said Diego Aviles, senior vice president, Northeast Region, UNCF.

"Her ability to convene leaders, inspire collaboration and champion educational opportunities makes her an exceptional choice to lead our New York Leadership Council. I am confident her leadership will strengthen our work across New York and help create lasting impact for the students and institutions we serve."

UNCF’s New York Leadership Council brings together distinguished leaders from various sectors who are committed to expanding educational opportunities.

Through strategic partnerships, fundraising and community engagement, the council helps advance UNCF's mission and strengthen support for students attending HBCUs.

Business leaders, philanthropists and community partners are invited to collaborate with the New York Leadership Council in support of UNCF's annual campaign. To learn more, visit uncf.org/newyork or contact Area Development Director Tiffany Perkins at tiffany.perkins@uncf.org.

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About UNCF

UNCF is one of the nation’s largest and most effective supporters of higher education and serves as a leading advocate for college-bound students. Since its founding in 1944, UNCF has raised more than $6 billion to support students' access to higher education, provide scholarships and strengthen historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs). Each year, UNCF awards more than 13,000 scholarships to more than 10,000 students totaling more than $64 million. The scholarships support students attending more than 600 US-based colleges and universities including 36 UNCF-member HBCUs. Through its efforts, UNCF has helped generations of students to get to and through college. We believe a college education plays a vital role in strengthening the pipeline of leaders and professionals who advance our society. Our logo features the UNCF torch of leadership in education and our widely recognized trademark is, ‟A mind is a terrible thing to waste.”® Learn more at UNCF.org or for continuous updates and news, follow UNCF on Instagram.

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