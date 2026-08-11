NeenOpal Achieves ISO 42001 Certification for AI Management

NEWARK, N.J., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeenOpal has achieved ISO/IEC 42001:2023 certification for its Artificial Intelligence Management System (AIMS), certified by InterCert, reinforcing the company’s commitment to responsible AI governance, risk management, and continuous improvement.

ISO 42001 is the international management system standard for artificial intelligence, providing organizations with a structured framework for managing AI systems responsibly and effectively.

The certification strengthens NeenOpal’s existing security and compliance framework, which includes ISO/IEC 27001:2022 and SOC 2 certifications, demonstrating the company’s continued focus on security, governance, and responsible technology practices.

“Achieving ISO/IEC 42001 certification is an important milestone for NeenOpal and reflects our commitment to responsible AI,” said Himanshu Bahmani, Co-founder of NeenOpal.

NeenOpal delivers AI, data, cloud, and business intelligence solutions to help organizations modernize their technology environments and turn data into measurable business outcomes.

The certification also provides a structured foundation for NeenOpal to evaluate AI-related risks and opportunities across the lifecycle of AI initiatives. “As organizations increasingly adopt AI across their operations, strong governance and risk management are essential to building AI solutions that are secure, trustworthy, and designed for sustainable business impact,” adds Himanshu. These practices help NeenOpal deliver solutions with greater transparency, reliability, and trust.

About NeenOpal

NeenOpal is a data and AI consulting company delivering AI digital transformation, cloud modernization, business intelligence, and data analytics solutions. From strategy through implementation, NeenOpal helps organizations build scalable data and AI capabilities that drive measurable business outcomes.

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