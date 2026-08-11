Motorfox, a Marotta Company, Expands Operations and Production of Its High-Performance Motor Solutions to Serve Leading Aerospace/Defense Customers

CHASKA, Minn., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Motorfox, a developer and manufacturer of high-performance electric motor solutions and a division of Marotta Controls, is gaining traction with leading aerospace and defense organizations, announcing multiple new external customer programs alongside expanded U.S. manufacturing capacity and continued workforce growth.

Launched in 2024 to bring brushless DC motor production in-house for Marotta's Power and Actuation Systems business unit, Motorfox’s initial mandate was to eliminate dependence on outside suppliers for one of the most critical components in Marotta’s control actuation systems. That purpose soon morphed into something bigger; with increasing interest from the aerospace and defense sector, several external contracts have been secured since launch. The company now serves a broader range of mission-critical applications, supplying industry players with build-to-print and internally developed motor solutions, all designed and manufactured in the United States.

“Over the past two years, we’ve focused on building the technical foundation and manufacturing discipline required to support Marotta’s complex motor applications. Today, that translates into a 10X production increase over the last twenty-four months, demonstrating broader market adoption and new opportunities,” said Dale Spaeth, Senior Director, Motor Technology, Motorfox. “We have assembled the eminent experts in motor design and manufacturing, and it shows. Aerospace and defense customers are coming to us for everything from highly specialized, performance-driven applications to larger-scale production needs. It’s humbling evidence of the growing confidence in Motorfox’s ability to deliver across a range of requirements, and well beyond our initial mandate.”

Motorfox designs and manufactures brushless DC motors for demanding environments where reliability, precision, and performance are critical. The company supports a wide range of configurations, including frameless and fully housed motors, operating across various voltage ranges and power levels. A core differentiator for Motorfox is its focus on ‘design for manufacturability’ (DFM), integrating production considerations early in the engineering process. This approach improves quality, reduces cost, and enables consistent delivery as programs scale.

With in-house capabilities spanning design, rapid prototyping, qualification, and full-rate production, Motorfox can move quickly from concept to deliverable hardware, building on the vertically integrated foundation established at launch. To meet growing demand, the company continues to invest in advanced manufacturing technologies and automation. The Chaska, Minnesota facility now supports fully integrated motor development and production on an increasing scale. Automated and semi-automated processes include stacking, winding, varnishing, molding, leadwire termination, soldering, magnet shaping & cutting, rotor assembly, CNC grinding, and acceptance testing. Recent equipment investments are expected to significantly increase production throughput, with additional expansion planned to address future program needs.

To support this increase in program activity, Motorfox has expanded its team from 14 employees at initial launch to approximately 60 today, with continued hiring across quality, planning, and procurement roles.

“Motorfox builds on Marotta’s long-standing strategy to enhance vertical integration, strengthen supply chain reliability, and expand its portfolio of mission-critical control technologies,” said Steve Fox, Senior Vice President, Power and Actuation Systems, Marotta Controls. “What began as an internal investment to support actuation systems has now scaled into a broader capability enabling Marotta to deliver more complete, production-ready solutions to customers across aerospace, defense, and space markets.”

For more information on Marotta Controls and its Motorfox solutions, visit https://marotta.com/motorfox-motors/.





About Motorfox

Motorfox, a division of Marotta Controls, designs and manufactures high-performance DC brushless motors for aerospace, defense, and industrial applications. Headquartered in Chaska, Minnesota, Motorfox provides both build-to-print and custom motor solutions engineered for reliability, precision, and performance in a demanding environment. With a focus on vertical integration and rapid responsiveness, Motorfox supports customers with scalable production and precision engineered motor technologies for mission-critical systems.

About Marotta Controls

Founded in 1943, Marotta Controls is a fully integrated solutions provider which designs, develops, qualifies, and manufactures innovative systems and sub-systems for the aerospace and defense sectors. Our portfolio includes pressure, power, motion, fluid, and electronic controls for tactical systems, shipboard and sub-sea applications, satellites, launch vehicles, and aircraft systems. With over 200 patents, Marotta Controls continues to build on its legacy as a highly respected, family-owned small business based in the state of New Jersey. Twitter: @marottacontrols LinkedIn: Marotta Controls, Inc.

Contact:

Katee Glass

Director, Marketing & Communications

Marotta Controls, Inc.

kglass@marotta.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5094608d-bcd5-4423-874b-d975a9fb49b6