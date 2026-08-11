Nocera and INERGX Form 50/50 Joint Venture to Acquire and Consolidate the Mission-Critical Energy Supply Chain Serving AI Data Centers, Defense & Heavy Industry, Targeting a $250 Million Valuation for INERGX





TAIPEI, Taiwan, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCRA) ("Nocera" or the "Company") today announced that it has entered into a binding term sheet with INERGX Energy Optimisation Ltd ("INERGX") to form Nocera-INERGX Energy Ventures, Inc., a 50/50 joint venture (the "Joint Venture") intended to identify, fund, acquire, develop and commercialize companies, technologies and infrastructure projects across the mission-critical energy value chain. The Joint Venture is expected to pursue opportunities spanning Battery Energy Storage Systems ("BESS"), distributed energy infrastructure, artificial intelligence-enabled energy management, power electronics, battery technologies, renewable energy technologies and direct infrastructure ownership.

The Joint Venture marks a decisive expansion of the relationship between the two companies. On July 8, 2026, Nocera announced a binding agreement to acquire an equity interest in INERGX, establishing Nocera as a shareholder in one of the more differentiated integrated energy platforms emerging in the AI infrastructure ecosystem. The Joint Venture takes that relationship a substantial step further: Nocera and INERGX intend to build and own new assets together, side by side, through a dedicated 50/50 vehicle purpose-built for acquisition and deployment.

From Shareholder to Building Partner

The equity investment gave Nocera a stake in INERGX. The Joint Venture is intended to give both companies a shared engine for growth. Rather than participating in INERGX's expansion solely as an investor, Nocera expects to co-own the platform through which acquisitions are sourced, capitalized and executed — with each party holding equal economic participation and equal governance rights, subject to the terms of a definitive Joint Venture Agreement to be negotiated.

The structure is designed to pair capabilities that rarely sit under one roof. Nocera contributes its Nasdaq-listed public company platform, capital markets expertise, acquisition experience, financing capabilities, international relationships and corporate infrastructure. Through an active buy-and-build programme, INERGX is assembling the proprietary energy technologies, engineering depth, AI energy management platform, intellectual property, customer relationships and project pipeline it intends to bring to the Joint Venture. The Joint Venture is intended to convert that combination into acquisitions that neither party would pursue as efficiently on its own.

Continued Execution: Building on the QMAX Acquisition

The Joint Venture follows closely on Nocera's announcement on July 29, 2026 that it had acquired a thirty percent (30%) controlling interest in QMAX Technology Co., Ltd., a Taiwan-based memory and storage solutions company and authorized distribution channel for Micron / Crucial memory products, through a variable interest entity structure. That transaction secured authorized memory sales qualifications and established distribution channels, connecting Nocera's planned AI data center build-out directly to the memory and storage supply chain at the core of the global AI economy.

The strategic logic of the Joint Venture is the same logic applied one layer down the stack. The QMAX acquisition addressed access to the components that AI infrastructure computes with. The Joint Venture is intended to address the power those facilities run on — and, through its acquisition mandate, the manufacturers that produce the systems delivering it. Taken together, the two transactions reflect a deliberate strategy of securing positions in the constrained inputs of the AI build-out rather than competing downstream of them.

Nocera continues to actively evaluate additional acquisitions, strategic investments and partnerships across artificial intelligence, AI infrastructure, data centers, energy infrastructure, robotics, biotechnology, blockchain and digital assets as it executes its transformation into Nocera Holdings, and expects the Joint Venture to serve as one vehicle for acquisition activity in the energy and power segment of that strategy. Neither party is obligated to offer any particular business opportunity to the Joint Venture, and each retains full freedom to pursue opportunities independently.

Joint Venture Mandate: Acquire the Supply Chain, Then Scale It

A central objective of the Joint Venture is to pursue acquisitions of competitors and, critically, the manufacturers of the components used in high-performance battery energy systems. Bringing key suppliers inside the platform is intended to give the combined business direct control over cost, quality, lead times and certification pathways for systems deployed in defense, industrial and infrastructure environments — the settings where reliability is not a feature but a requirement.

The Joint Venture is expected to evaluate capital infusions into existing INERGX projects, strategic acquisitions, infrastructure developments, equity investments and debt financing opportunities on a transaction-by-transaction basis, with each opportunity approved under the governance framework to be set out in the definitive Joint Venture Agreement.

Valuation Framework

In connection with its equity investment, Nocera ascribed a current valuation of a minimum of $65 million to INERGX, subject to due diligence and INERGX's completion of targeted acquisitions. INERGX is separately undergoing an independent valuation process. The Joint Venture is expected to pursue acquisitions that may, among other objectives, contribute to growth in the value of INERGX's business over time, and the parties have established an objective of building INERGX into a business valued at $250 million.

The $250 million figure is a stated objective of the parties and not a current, determined, realized or independently confirmed value. The independent valuation process has not been completed, and no valuation conclusion has been issued. There can be no assurance as to the outcome or timing of the independent valuation process, that the Joint Venture will complete any particular acquisition, or that any particular valuation of INERGX will be achieved.

"Owning a stake in a company and building a company alongside it are two very different things, and we intend to do both," said Andy Jin, Chief Executive Officer of Nocera. "This joint venture gives Nocera and INERGX a single, jointly owned vehicle to go acquire the technologies, the manufacturers and the projects that make an integrated energy platform genuinely defensible. Power has become the binding constraint on artificial intelligence, on modern defense capability and on industrial productivity, and we are moving to own infrastructure at that chokepoint rather than simply invest around it. This is precisely the kind of platform the transformation into Nocera Holdings was built to execute."

Business Areas Nocera Is Entering Through the Joint Venture

The Joint Venture is the mechanism through which Nocera intends to establish direct operating exposure to four end markets that sit outside the Company's historical footprint. In each, the demand driver is the same: the need for power that is reliable, intelligent and available where the grid alone cannot deliver it.

Defense. Nocera intends to participate in the supply of high-performance battery energy systems for mission-critical defense and government-adjacent operations, where certification standards, security of supply and demonstrated field reliability are gating requirements rather than differentiators. Owning manufacturing and technology assets through the Joint Venture is intended to position the combined platform as a qualified supplier rather than a reseller.

Mining and Heavy Industrial Operations. Electrification of mining fleets, remote-site power and continuous industrial processes is creating demand for storage and distributed generation in locations where grid access is limited or unreliable. Nocera intends to pursue this market through the Joint Venture by acquiring and deploying systems designed for sustained duty cycles in harsh operating environments.

Infrastructure and AI Data Centers. Power availability has become a primary constraint on hyperscale and AI data center development. Through the Joint Venture, Nocera intends to pursue ownership positions in the storage, power electronics and AI-enabled energy management layers supporting these facilities, including opportunities to own infrastructure directly rather than solely supply into it.

Distributed and Renewable Energy Infrastructure. The Joint Venture may pursue distributed energy infrastructure, renewable energy technologies and project development, including battery technologies, power electronics and infrastructure ownership, where the combination of INERGX's engineering capability and Nocera's financing capacity can support development at scale.

Geographically, the Joint Venture is intended to expand the combined presence of both parties across Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the United States and Asia — regions where grid constraints, industrial electrification and sovereign energy security priorities are converging at the same moment. For Nocera, the Joint Venture is designed to deliver operating reach in markets where the Company has historically held relationships but not infrastructure. For INERGX, it is designed to deliver the acquisition capital, public-market discipline and corporate infrastructure required to consolidate a fragmented supply chain at speed.

Structure, Governance and Operating Roles

The Joint Venture will initially be owned fifty percent (50%) by INERGX and fifty percent (50%) by Nocera, with the parties retaining the ability to agree in writing to different economic participation on individual transactions. Nocera will be responsible for organizing and forming the Joint Venture entity, bearing the initial formation costs, and will thereafter coordinate corporate administration, accounting, tax reporting, annual filings and corporate governance.

INERGX, or an affiliate it designates, is expected to be appointed asset manager responsible for the day-to-day management and operation of assets owned by the Joint Venture, pursuant to a services agreement on arm's-length terms at a market-rate fee, subject to termination rights upon material breach or failure to meet agreed performance standards. Nocera, or an affiliate it designates, will likewise be entitled to a market-rate administrative services fee for corporate administration of the Joint Venture entity. Each party's core assets remain outside the Joint Venture unless both parties expressly agree otherwise in writing.

Formation of the Joint Venture and the terms summarized above remain subject to negotiation and execution of a definitive Joint Venture Agreement within ninety (90) days following execution of the binding term sheet (or such later date as may be mutually agreed), and to all required corporate, board, regulatory, Nasdaq, SEC and public-company approvals applicable to Nocera. Additional terms will be described in a Current Report on Form 8-K to be filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

"We are building a platform that has to control its own supply chain to deliver what mission-critical customers actually demand — systems that do not fail, delivered on schedule, certified for the environments they operate in," said Dominic White, Co-founder of INERGX. "This joint venture gives us a dedicated, jointly owned vehicle with Nocera to acquire the technologies and manufacturers that sit inside our ecosystem today, and to move on opportunities across defense, mining, data centers and infrastructure with the capital and public-market discipline those transactions require. Nocera is moving from being an investor in INERGX to a strategic partner in what we are building, which changes the pace at which we can execute."

Market Backdrop

The Joint Venture is being formed against a rapidly expanding demand backdrop for stored, intelligent power. According to MarketsandMarkets, the global battery energy storage system market is estimated at approximately US$50.8 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach approximately US$106.0 billion by 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate of roughly 15.8%. Growth is being driven by grid-scale deployment, industrial electrification and the accelerating power requirements of hyperscale computing.

Management believes the parties that will capture disproportionate value in this cycle are those that control both the technology and the means of producing it — which is the specific gap the Joint Venture is intended to address.

About INERGX

INERGX Energy Optimisation Ltd is an emerging, AI-native energy technology business incorporated in England and Wales, focused on artificial intelligence-enabled energy management, Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), distributed energy infrastructure, renewable energy technologies and related intellectual property. It is progressing an active buy-and-build program, with partnerships, a project pipeline and acquisitions underway, to assemble an operating group of complementary energy and battery technology businesses serving AI data centers, defense, industry and infrastructure. The businesses targeted for that operating group are being brought together over time and are not all yet owned by INERGX. For more information on INERGX please visit www.inergx.com and for potential partnerships contact: AI@PhoenixMGMTconsulting.com

About Nocera, Inc.

Nocera, Inc. (NASDAQ: NCRA) is a Nevada corporation pursuing a strategic transformation into a diversified holding company focused on identifying and expanding opportunities across high-growth sectors including artificial intelligence, AI infrastructure, data centers, robotics, biotech, blockchain and digital assets. The Company is focused on strategic acquisitions, partnerships, investments and operational platforms positioned to capitalize on emerging global technology trends. Leveraging international relationships and market access across Asia and other emerging global markets, Nocera Holdings seeks to build long-term shareholder value through scalable businesses, infrastructure opportunities and next-generation technologies shaping the future digital economy.

For more information, please visit www.Nocera.company and www.noceraholdings.com (website updates coming soon) as we begin to launch the Nocera Holdings brand.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements that are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties. Any statements contained in this document that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "project," "predict," "should," "will" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, are based on certain assumptions and are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the parties' ability to negotiate and execute a definitive Joint Venture Agreement within the ninety (90) day period contemplated by the binding term sheet and to form and capitalize the Joint Venture on the terms described or at all; the ability of the Joint Venture to identify, fund and complete acquisitions, including acquisitions of competitors or component manufacturers, on acceptable terms or at all; the ability of the parties to realize the anticipated strategic, operational or financial benefits of the Joint Venture; the outcome, timing, methodology, assumptions and conclusions of the independent valuation process being undertaken with respect to INERGX, which has not been completed and may result in a valuation materially different from any estimate or objective referenced herein; the fact that valuations of privately held companies are inherently subjective and are not indicative of the trading value of the Company's securities; INERGX's ability to execute its buy-and-build strategy and to complete the technology validation, certification and commercialization initiatives it is pursuing; the early-stage and pre-production nature of certain of the technologies referenced; the Company's ability to obtain any required board, shareholder, Nasdaq, SEC or other regulatory approvals; the Company's ability to maintain compliance with Nasdaq listing standards; the Company's limited operating history in the AI, infrastructure and energy sectors; risks related to operating in international markets, including the United Kingdom, Europe, the Middle East, Africa and Asia; risks associated with defense and government-related end markets; the accuracy of third-party market data and projections cited herein; the non-exclusive nature of the Joint Venture, under which neither party is obligated to present opportunities to the Joint Venture; and various other factors beyond the Company's control. Readers are encouraged to review the risk factors included in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, which are available at www.sec.gov. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. Nocera undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law.

Contact

PR / Media & Global Partnerships Contact

Phoenix MGMT & Consulting

Press@PhoenixMGMTConsulting.com · 888-228-0122

InvestorWire Service Contact:

IBN.Ai

Austin, Texas

www.IBN.ai

512.354.7000 Office

Editor@IBN.Ai

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/48461dfa-e897-4be0-be8d-5c784fcb1dc0