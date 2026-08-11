ChargeAfter Powers BYLD Finance Expansion into Consumer Financing for Equipment Retailers

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChargeAfter , the embedded lending platform for point-of-sale financing, announced today that equipment financing specialist BYLD Finance has selected its technology to power its expansion into consumer point-of-sale lending. The partnership enables BYLD to provide specialty equipment retailers with a fully branded consumer financing offering designed to increase approvals and drive sales growth.

By integrating ChargeAfter’s technology, BYLD is transitioning beyond its traditional commercial lending roots. Specialty retailers selling high-value equipment such as sewing, embroidery, and screen-printing machinery and accessories can now seamlessly offer consumer financing at ecommerce checkout, with in-store channels slated to launch soon. Stitch It International, a premier sewing and embroidery equipment retailer, is the first vendor to deploy the new offering.

Through a single application, shoppers across the credit spectrum are instantly matched with personalized financing options supported by a scalable multi-lender waterfall system designed to maximize merchant approval rates. Meanwhile, retailers gain access to post-sale management tools, advanced analytics, and seamless lender connectivity to scale their operations smoothly.

"Expanding into consumer financing is a major strategic milestone for BYLD, and we needed a technology partner that could scale with us," said Travis McMinn, CEO of BYLD Finance. "ChargeAfter provides the frictionless consumer financing experience our vendors need to turn browsing hobbyists into buyers, expanding our reach into an entirely new demographic and helping us potentially serve thousands of equipment retailers and their end customers."

The partnership underscores ChargeAfter’s ability to empower specialized financing providers with the technology needed for market expansion.

"Financing providers are turning to ChargeAfter to unlock new market opportunities," said Meidad Sharon, CEO and Founder of ChargeAfter. "We are thrilled to power BYLD Finance's expansion into the consumer sector. Our platform gives them the technology, broad lender coverage, and operational flexibility required to expand their lending waterfall in future, help their merchant partners close more high-value sales, and successfully scale their consumer retail footprint."

About ChargeAfter

ChargeAfter is pioneering the embedded lending network for point-of-sale consumer financing for merchants and financial institutions. Powered by a network of lenders and a data-driven matching engine, ChargeAfter streamlines the distribution of credit into a single, secure, and reliable embedded lending platform. Merchants can rapidly implement ChargeAfter’s omnichannel platform online, in-store, and at every point of sale, enabling them to provide personalized financing choices to their customers. ChargeAfter is backed by investors including Visa, Citi Ventures, Synchrony Financial, Banco Bradesco, MUFG, and more. Learn more at chargeafter.com.

About BYLD Finance

BYLD Finance is a nationwide provider of equipment financing and business funding solutions for small and medium-sized businesses. Through a network of equipment vendors and industry partners, BYLD Finance helps business owners access fast, flexible financing for equipment purchases and growth initiatives. Founded by Travis and Charlie McMinn, the company is committed to making business funding simple, transparent, and accessible.

Contact

Director of Marketing

Varda Bachrach

ChargeAfter

varda.bachrach@chargeafter.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/77b2335a-a25c-4480-a037-5d4966a970e9