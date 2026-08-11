Wolf & Company Named #1 Fastest Growing Organic Accounting Firm With Multiple 2026 List Recognitions

Acknowledgements emphasize the firm’s continued commitment to industry-leading advisory and accounting services for clients across financial services, fintech, technology, digital assets, healthcare, and more.

BOSTON, MA, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Wolf & Company, P.C., a nationally recognized advisory and accounting firm, is proud to announce it has been named the #1 Fastest Growing Organic Accounting Firm by INSIDE Public Accounting, as well as #69 overall on the IPA 500, the publication’s annual list of the leading CPA firms in the US. The recognition reflects the company’s dedication to serving as a trusted advisor to clients seeking world-class service that understands their business throughout.

The honor places Wolf & Company among an elite tier of firms nationally that are redefining what growth looks like in a profession undergoing rapid structural change. The firm has also once again been named to Accounting Today and Best Companies 2026 Best Accounting Firms to Work For, underscoring its commitment to workplace culture, company growth, and overall firm health. Last year, Wolf & Company was listed at #8 on INSIDE Public Accounting’s Fastest Growing Organic Accounting Firms list.

“Being named the fastest growing organic firm in the country, as well as one of the best firms to work for, is a reflection of the trust our clients place in us and the caliber of talent we’ve been fortunate to attract,” said Jerry Gagne, Principal, President & Chief Executive Officer of Wolf & Company. “These accolades also signal where this profession is headed. By investing in technology, talent, and advisory capabilities, we’re helping our clients navigate an increasingly complex risk and regulatory environment.”

Wolf & Company’s growth arrives at a pivotal moment for the accounting and advisory industry, particularly as client firms move from compliance-driven deliverables toward advisory relationships built on decisions, insight, and forward-looking guidance; weigh their strategic options; and assess their need for and spend on AI and other technologies. Wolf & Company is proud to build on its 115-year legacy as an independent firm while innovating and expanding its practice groups, reflecting its deliberate investment in its people, as well as its long-term bet on technology as a client-facing advisory capability.

The firm currently ranks #71 on Accounting Today’s Top 100 Firms list and #2 on Accounting Today’s New England Regional Leaders list. With headquarters in Boston, Massachusetts, Wolf & Company recently expanded its national footprint to include offices in Dallas, Texas, and Miami, Florida.

INSIDE Public Accounting’s IPA 500 is a prestigious and highly anticipated industry report that evaluates and ranks the top 500 CPA firms in the U.S based on net revenue. The report provides tangible revenue figures from data submitted through the annual IPA Practice Management Survey.

The 2026 Best Accounting Firms to Work For by Accounting Today and Best Companies program identifies the top 100 firms committed to positive workplace environments. Firms are assessed based on a survey process measuring workplace policies and employee experience feedback.

For more, visit Wolf & Company’s website at: https://www.wolfandco.com/.

About Wolf & Company, P.C.

Wolf & Company, P.C. is a top 100 national advisory, assurance, and tax firm with several industry-focused practices. For 115 years, the firm has guided clients through complex regulatory landscapes and economic changes. With a foundation built on integrity and deep industry expertise, Wolf & Company provides tailored solutions designed to help clients confidently navigate what’s next. Learn more at www.wolfandco.com.

Highwire

Ella Ceron

WolfCo@teamhighwire.com