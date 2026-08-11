TOTWOO Launches AI-Powered Smart Locket in the U.S., Expanding Its Connected Jewelry Portfolio

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOTWOO, the smart jewelry brand known for pioneering Connected Jewelry and long-distance touch bracelets, today announced the U.S. launch of the TOTWOO Smart Locket, a new wearable that combines traditional jewelry with digital memories and AI-powered experiences.

The launch expands TOTWOO’s decade-long approach to wearable technology. While much of the wearables market has focused on tracking the individual — from fitness and sleep to health and performance — TOTWOO has explored another role for technology: helping people feel connected to the people and memories that matter to them.

That journey began with Connected Jewelry that allows people to send a touch across distance. With the Smart Locket, it is expanding into digital memory and generative AI.

The TOTWOO Smart Locket is now available in the U.S. through TOTWOO’s official website www.totwoo.com and Amazon, with prices starting at $149. The collection comes in three versions, including a vintage design featuring natural amethyst, a gold-plated design featuring lab-grown white sapphire, and a 925 sterling silver option.





A Traditional Locket Reimagined for the Digital Age

For centuries, lockets have been worn close to the heart to hold a photograph or portrait of someone important. TOTWOO designed the Smart Locket around that same emotional idea, but for a world in which people’s memories increasingly live in digital form.

The Smart Locket connects physical jewelry with a personal digital space where wearers can add and revisit photos, videos and written memories.

It also introduces an AI-powered memory experience. Users can upload a single still photograph and use generative AI to transform it into different styles of animated video. The available experiences are designed around couples, family and other close relationships, as well as pets and personal moments.

Rather than positioning AI as an assistant inside the jewelry, TOTWOO uses generative AI as a creative tool for bringing a still memory to life — turning a photograph into a moving digital keepsake that can become part of the locket’s memory collection.

The idea behind the product is simple:

If a traditional locket could hold one treasured photograph, what should a locket be able to hold in the digital age?





The Tree of Life: Giving Technology Emotional Meaning

At the center of the TOTWOO Smart Locket is the Tree of Life, a centuries-old symbol associated across cultures with connection, growth, family, roots and continuity.

Its branching form reflects the way relationships and memories grow over time, connecting people, moments and generations. TOTWOO chose the motif not simply as decoration, but as a visual expression of the product’s purpose.

The collection includes a vintage design featuring natural amethyst, a gold-plated design featuring lab-grown white sapphire, and a 925 sterling silver version.

The jewelry design reflects a principle that has shaped TOTWOO since its beginning: technology should add new meaning and capabilities to jewelry without turning jewelry into a gadget.





From Connected Jewelry to AI-Powered Memories

TOTWOO’s exploration of technology and emotional connection began in 2015, when the brand unveiled its first Connected Jewelry in Milan.

At a time when much of wearable technology was centered on measuring the individual, TOTWOO took a different approach: using jewelry to connect two people.

With TOTWOO Connected Jewelry, two pieces can be paired through the TOTWOO app. When one person touches their jewelry, the other person’s piece responds with light and vibration, allowing couples, family members and friends to send a tangible signal of presence across distance.

Over the following decade, these products became widely known as long-distance touch bracelets and couples touch bracelets, bringing TOTWOO to consumers in more than 100 countries and regions.

The Smart Locket extends that philosophy in a new direction. Connected Jewelry turns a digital signal into something another person can physically feel. The Smart Locket connects physical jewelry with memories a person wants to keep close, while generative AI offers new ways to bring those memories to life.

The technology has evolved from touch to memory and AI, while the underlying purpose remains human connection.





A Broader Vision for Emotional Smart Jewelry

TOTWOO describes this expanding direction as Emotional Smart Jewelry.

Emotional Smart Jewelry is TOTWOO’s term for jewelry that combines technology with emotionally meaningful experiences such as touch, memory and personal connection.

The concept reflects a broader opportunity emerging as connected devices and artificial intelligence become increasingly integrated into everyday life. Rather than competing directly with health- and performance-focused wearables, TOTWOO is exploring another role for technology worn on the body: supporting relationships, memories and emotional experiences.

“For years, wearable technology has helped us understand ourselves better. We believe technology can also help us feel closer to the people who matter to us,” said Mats Wang, founder of TOTWOO.

“That idea started for us with something very simple — sending a touch to someone you love when they are far away. Today, we’re exploring how technology and AI can also help people preserve and bring meaningful memories to life. The technology keeps changing, but the human need doesn’t.”

“Our goal isn’t to make jewelry more technological. It’s to make technology feel more human.”

As connected technology and generative AI become increasingly present in everyday life, TOTWOO sees its Connected Jewelry and Smart Locket as two expressions of the same idea: one helps people feel connection in the present, while the other helps them carry meaningful memories forward.





About TOTWOO

Founded in 2015, TOTWOO is a smart jewelry brand and pioneer of Connected Jewelry, combining jewelry design with technology to create new ways for people to connect emotionally.

TOTWOO unveiled its first Connected Jewelry in Milan in 2015 and became widely known for its long-distance touch bracelets, which enable two people to send touch signals through light and vibration across distance.

Today, TOTWOO is expanding from real-time connection into digital memories and AI-powered experiences through products including the TOTWOO Smart Locket. The company describes this broader direction as Emotional Smart Jewelry.

TOTWOO products reach consumers in more than 100 countries and regions worldwide.

Media Contact

mj

TOTWOO

mj.wang@totwoo.com

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