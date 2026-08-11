AdvanceIQ.ai Launches ARIA, Bringing AI Decision Intelligence to SMB Lenders

NEW YORK, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AdvanceIQ.ai (AIQ), a leading provider of portfolio and risk intelligence for merchant cash advance (MCA) and revenue-based financing (RBF) companies, today announced the launch of ARIA, the AI Decision Intelligence layer within the company’s AIQ Terminal. ARIA unifies the AI capabilities AIQ has rolled out to customers in recent months into a single Decision Intelligence layer — and introduces Pricing Studio, a new capability that enables SMB lenders to design, simulate, compare, and optimize pricing strategies before deployment.

The AIQ Terminal brings together three complementary intelligence platforms: PortIQ for Portfolio Intelligence, SMB RiskIQ (SRI) for Risk Intelligence and risk scoring, and ARIA for Decision Intelligence. Together, they help SMB lenders measure portfolio performance, score and price risk, optimize pricing strategies, and transform intelligence into action.

As SMB lenders generate increasing amounts of portfolio, underwriting, and market data, the challenge has shifted from collecting information to turning that information into action. While analytics explain what happened and predictive models estimate what may happen next, ARIA helps lenders determine what to do next. ARIA functions as an AI analyst across the AIQ Terminal, synthesizing portfolio, risk, and market signals into recommended actions.

ARIA launches with three core capabilities. Pricing Studio helps lenders optimize pricing strategies before deployment. Portfolio Insights continuously analyzes portfolio performance to surface meaningful trends and opportunities. Market Intelligence delivers a daily AI-curated briefing on news and developments relevant to each lender’s portfolio, from macro trends to weather events.

Pricing Studio is the first ARIA capability powered by the combined intelligence of PortIQ and SMB RiskIQ (SRI). By pairing Portfolio Intelligence with Risk Intelligence, it gives lenders a clear understanding of how pricing decisions are expected to impact portfolio performance and profitability — before those decisions reach the market.

“PortIQ tells lenders what happened. SRI predicts what may happen. ARIA helps determine what to do next,” said Tomo Matsuo, Founder and CEO of AdvanceIQ.ai. “Decision Intelligence is the natural evolution of our platform. By bringing portfolio, risk, and decision intelligence together, we’re transforming intelligence into action and helping lenders make better decisions with greater confidence.”

Cardiff, a leading provider of small business financing solutions nationwide and an early adopter of ARIA, has been using the platform since its initial rollout.

“We’ve had early access to several ARIA capabilities over the past few months, and it’s quickly become part of our decision-making process,” said Dean Lyulkin, President & Co-CEO of Cardiff. “Pricing Studio has added another dimension by helping us evaluate pricing strategies before deployment, giving us greater confidence in balancing growth, risk, and profitability.”

The launch of ARIA reflects AIQ’s broader vision of building the leading intelligence platform for SMB lenders. As the platform evolves, ARIA will continue expanding the Decision Intelligence capabilities available throughout the AIQ Terminal, enabling increasingly intelligent, agentic workflows across pricing, underwriting, portfolio management, servicing, and operations.

To see ARIA in action, request a demo at advanceiq.ai.

About AdvanceIQ.ai

AdvanceIQ.ai is an AI-powered portfolio and risk intelligence platform built for SMB lenders, specialty finance companies, and private credit investors. The AIQ Terminal brings together three complementary intelligence platforms: PortIQ for Portfolio Intelligence, SMB RiskIQ (SRI) for Risk Intelligence and risk scoring, and ARIA for Decision Intelligence. Together, they help customers monitor portfolio performance, score and price risk, and make faster, smarter, and more profitable decisions.

Learn more at advanceiq.ai.

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