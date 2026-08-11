Airia Wins Gold in 2026 Merit Awards for Business Innovation

ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Airia, the enterprise AI platform for discovering, securing, governing and optimizing AI at scale, has been named a Gold Winner in the 2026 Merit Awards for Business Innovation, earning recognition for its unified platform that delivers governance, security and data management capabilities for organizations deploying AI at scale.

The Merit Awards program celebrates excellence and innovation across global industries, with submissions evaluated by a panel of industry executives, media members and consultants who assess leadership, corporate excellence and business innovation.

"This recognition validates our mission to help enterprises deploy AI responsibly without sacrificing speed or innovation," said Kevin Kiley, CEO of Airia. "Organizations shouldn't have to choose between AI adoption and governance. Our platform delivers both through a unified approach that puts security and control at the center of every AI interaction."

Airia's platform enables organizations to manage AI models, agents and workflows from a single control layer while maintaining consistent governance policies across every interaction. The platform provides cross-platform runtime governance, agent constraints at the tool-call level, shadow AI discovery and multi-model routing. These capabilities address the most pressing challenges enterprises face as they scale AI adoption.

This Gold Merit Award builds on Airia's recent momentum, following Silver Globee recognition for Best Data Management and Governance Platform and Gold wins in both the Globee Awards for Pioneers and Artificial Intelligence categories.

About Airia

Airia is the enterprise AI platform for discovering, securing, governing and optimizing AI at scale, giving security, compliance and IT teams full visibility and control over every agent, model and workflow. Named a Visionary in the 2026 AI Governance Magic Quadrant and trusted by more than 500 enterprises. Learn more at airia.com.

Media Contact: McKenzie Semrau | mckenziesemrau@airia.com