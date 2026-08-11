MDaudit Ranked the 232nd Fastest-Growing Private Healthcare & Medical Company on the Inc. 5000

WELLESLEY, Mass., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MDaudit, an award-winning continuous risk-monitoring platform, today announced that it earned the No. 232 ranking among healthcare and medical companies and No. 2134 overall on the 2026 Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America. MDaudit’s return to the Inc. 5000 highlights more than a decade of sustained growth, with its ranking improving from No. 4364 in its previous appearance to No. 2134 this year — an advancement of 2230 positions over a 12-year period that puts the company in the top half of the Inc. 5000.

The most prestigious ranking of the nation’s most successful independent and entrepreneurial businesses, the Inc. 5000 recognizes companies that have achieved remarkable growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the economy. Past honorees include companies such as Microsoft, Meta, Chobani, Oracle, and Patagonia.

“Being back on the Inc. 5000 and climbing more than 2,200 spots since our last appearance is a direct reflection of the momentum we've built with our customers," said MDaudit CEO Ritesh Ramesh. “Ranking No. 232 in the healthcare and medical industry is what happens when you stay focused on delivering continuous innovation that drives measurable value. This recognition belongs to every member of the MDaudit team and the customers who trust us with their revenue integrity.”

This year’s Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, please visit: www.inc.com/inc5000 .

“Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still,” says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement.”

Inc. will celebrate the honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14–16 in Dallas, Texas and the top 500 will be listed in the Fall issue of Inc. Magazine. Tickets are on sale now.

Inc. 5000 List Methodology

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About MDaudit

MDaudit is an award-winning, AI-powered, continuous risk-monitoring platform and trusted revenue integrity partner to healthcare organizations nationwide. Working in the background, MDaudit delivers the insights organizations need to face the future with confidence — enabling teams to achieve more with less in a rapidly evolving environment. Learn more at www.mdaudit.com.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com .

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/4729ed67-8189-4eaa-8437-1109a699c2d1