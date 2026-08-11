Courser Ranked No. 957 on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest-Growing Private Companies

GREENVILLE, S.C. , Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Courser, a leading managed IT services platform, today announced it has been ranked No. 957 on the 2026 Inc. 5000, the annual ranking of America's fastest-growing private companies. This marks the third consecutive year Courser has earned a place on the Inc. 5000. The recognition reflects Courser's continued momentum as organizations across the country increasingly turn to trusted technology partners for guidance on artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and the evolving demands of modern IT.

The Inc. 5000 is the nation's most prestigious ranking of independent, entrepreneurial businesses. Each year, it recognizes companies that demonstrate exceptional growth while driving innovation, creating jobs, and shaping the future of the U.S. economy. Past honorees include Microsoft, Meta, Oracle, Chobani, and Patagonia.

"Businesses aren't looking for more technology. They're looking for trusted partners who can help them make smart technology decisions that move their business forward," said Reed Wilson, Chief Executive Officer of Courser. "Our growth reflects the value of combining the strength of outstanding local managed service providers with the scale, resources, and expertise of a national platform. Every company that joins the Courser network makes that platform stronger, and together we're helping more businesses confidently adopt AI, secure their IT environments, and prepare for the future."

As businesses face mounting pressure to modernize operations while managing cybersecurity risks and rapid advances in artificial intelligence, Courser continues to expand its nationwide platform of leading regional managed service providers. The company equips its partners with enterprise-scale resources, technology partnerships, operational support, and strategic guidance, enabling them to deliver sophisticated technology solutions while preserving the local relationships and personalized service their customers value.

The ranking comes during a period of continued expansion for Courser as the company grows its nationwide network of managed service providers and invests in the people, technology, and operational capabilities that help regional partners deliver AI, cybersecurity, and modern IT services to businesses across the country. These investments strengthen Courser's ability to help small and mid-sized businesses navigate an increasingly complex technology landscape while giving local providers the scale and capabilities needed to compete in a rapidly evolving market.

Earning a place among the top 1,000 companies on the Inc. 5000 underscores the growing demand for Courser's approach of pairing trusted local expertise with enterprise-scale resources to help organizations turn technology into a competitive advantage.

For the complete 2026 Inc. 5000 rankings and company profiles, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," said Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance. It reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Inc. will celebrate this year's honorees at the 2026 Inc. 5000 Conference & Gala, taking place October 14-16 in Dallas. For the complete 2026 Inc. 5000 list, company profiles and searchable database, visit www.inc.com/inc5000.

About Courser

Courser is a leading managed IT services platform dedicated to helping small and mid-sized businesses thrive in an era of rapid technological change. Through a nationwide network of 15+ trusted local managed service providers, Courser helps organizations put AI to work, modernize their IT environments, and build the operational foundation for lasting growth.

By combining local expertise and personalized service with enterprise-scale resources, technology partnerships, and operational support, Courser enables businesses to move with confidence into what's next, unlocking new possibilities and creating competitive advantage at every stage. The company's mission is to make advanced technology more accessible, practical, and impactful for the organizations that power local economies across the United States.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. informs, educates, and elevates the profile of the innovators, risk-takers, and business builders creating the future of commerce. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC alongside Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

Contact:

Mike Bradshaw

Connect Marketing for Courser

P: (801) 373-7888

E: mikeb@connectmarketing.com