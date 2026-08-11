Rocket Doctor Expands In-Network Access for More Than 100,000 Additional Eligible Members in New York

Agreement expands access to physician-led virtual care for eligible Medicare and commercial health plan members of a major National insurer in New York State.





Eligible out-of-state members from the plan traveling in New York can now access Rocket Doctor's in-network physician services through a national reciprocal network program (subject to individual plan benefits).





Expansion supports Rocket Doctor’s strategy of increasing reimbursed patient access through established insurance networks.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rocket Doctor AI Inc. ( CSE: AIDR , OTC: AIRDF , Frankfurt: 939 ) (“Rocket Doctor AI” or the “Company”) today announced that doctors using the digital health platform and marketplace of its wholly owned subsidiary, Rocket Doctor Inc., have entered into a new agreement that expands in-network access to physician-led virtual care for eligible health plan members in New York.

Under the agreement, Rocket Doctor will become available to more than 100,000 eligible covered lives across participating individual Medicare Advantage PPO (Preferred Provider Organization) and Commercial health plans in the New York City metropolitan region and select upstate counties.

These estimates exclude the millions of members covered through administrative services only (ASO) or self-insured plans. Additionally, the payer participates in a national reciprocal network program, enabling eligible out-of-state members to access Rocket Doctor’s in-network physicians while traveling in New York.

With this latest agreement, Rocket Doctor now has access to approximately 10 million covered lives across New York and approximately 24 million covered lives across the United States through its growing network of commercial and public payer relationships, supporting the Company’s strategy to expand reimbursed physician-led care at scale. The agreement signed on July 15, 2026, has an initial one-year term, with automatic one-year renewals unless terminated or non-renewed by either party in accordance with its terms.

Rocket Doctor’s programs enable patients to connect with licensed physicians from home for services that include urgent care, chronic disease management, preventive health, pediatrics and mental health support. Through in-network participation, eligible members can access these services through their existing insurance coverage, potentially reducing out-of-pocket costs and making care more convenient.

“This agreement represents another important milestone in our strategy to expand reimbursed access to physician-led care,” said Dr. William Cherniak, Co-Founder and CEO of Rocket Doctor. “By increasing the number of patients who can connect with physicians through their existing health benefits, we are helping reduce financial barriers to care while building a more sustainable model for delivering high-quality virtual care at scale.”

By expanding its participation across Medicare Advantage and commercial health plans, Rocket Doctor is making it easier for eligible patients to access physician care through their existing coverage while creating additional opportunities for recurring reimbursement and long-term growth.

About Rocket Doctor AI Inc.

Rocket Doctor AI Inc. delivers physician-built, AI-powered solutions designed to make high-quality healthcare accessible throughout the entire patient journey. A cornerstone of the company’s proprietary technology is the Global Library of Medicine (GLM), a clinically validated decision support system developed with input from hundreds of physicians worldwide.

Alongside the GLM is Rocket Doctor Inc, and its AI-powered digital health platform and marketplace. Having helped empower over 350 MDs to provide care to more than 750,000 patient visits, our proprietary technology software and systems enable doctors to independently launch and manage their own virtual or hybrid in-person practices - improving efficiency, restoring autonomy to MDs, and expanding patient access to care.

By reducing administrative burdens and ensuring greater consistency in care, our technology creates more time for meaningful physician-patient interactions. We are committed to reaching underserved, rural, and remote communities in Canada who often lack access to family doctors and supporting patients on Medicaid and Medicare in the United States. With advanced AI, large language models, and connected medical devices, Rocket Doctor AI is redefining modern healthcare - making it more scalable, equitable, and patient-centered.

To learn more about Rocket Doctor AI Inc’s products and services, contact:



www.rocketdoctor.ai or email: info@rocketdoctor.ai

FOR ADDITIONAL INFORMATION, CONTACT:

Dr. Essam Hamza, CEO, Rocket Doctor AI

essam.hamza@rocketdoctor.ai

Dr. Bill Cherniak, CEO, Rocket Doctor Inc.

bill@rocketdoctor.io



For media inquiries, contact: media@rocketdoctor.ai

Call: +1 (778) 819 8321

Cautionary Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements relating to the future operations of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. and other statements that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are often identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, included in this release, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's expansion of in-network access for eligible health plan members in New York and the anticipated benefits thereof, the Company's ability to grow its network of covered lives across New York and the United States, the expected benefits of the new agreement with participating Medicare Advantage and commercial health plans, the Company's continued growth across North America, the ability of the Company to attract and retain commercial and public payer relationships, the anticipated recurring reimbursement opportunities and long-term growth resulting from expanded in-network participation, and future plans and objectives of Rocket Doctor AI Inc., are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate and actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from Rocket Doctor AI Inc.'s expectations include the risk that the new agreement may not generate the anticipated number of eligible patient visits or reimbursement revenue, risks relating to the termination or non-renewal of the agreement by either party in accordance with its terms, risks relating to changes in health plan membership, benefit coverage, or eligibility criteria, risks relating to cybersecurity and data privacy regulation in Canada and the United States, and other risks detailed from time to time in the filings made by Rocket Doctor AI Inc. with securities regulators.

The reader is cautioned that assumptions used in the preparation of any forward-looking information may prove to be incorrect. Events or circumstances may cause actual results to differ materially from those predicted, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, many of which are beyond the control of Rocket Doctor AI Inc. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on any forward-looking information. Such information, although considered reasonable by management at the time of preparation, may prove to be incorrect and actual results may differ materially from those anticipated. Forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly qualified by this cautionary statement. The forward-looking statements contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release and Rocket Doctor AI Inc. will only update or revise publicly the included forward-looking statements as expressly required by Canadian securities law.