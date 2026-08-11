Callan JMB, Bia Power Systems and Alabama State University Announce $60 Million Advanced Electrical Manufacturing Venture in Brewton, Alabama

Planned facility is expected to support more than $150 million in annual manufacturing revenue capacity, create up to 250 jobs and advance Callan Power’s domestic electrical-infrastructure strategy

Brewton, AL., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Callan JMB Inc. (NASDAQ: CJMB) ("Callan JMB" or the "Company"), a diversified company focused on logistics, emergency preparedness and critical infrastructure, Bia Power Systems LLC and Alabama State University ("ASU") today announced a strategic joint venture to establish an advanced transformer and electrical-equipment manufacturing and assembly operation in Brewton, Alabama. The project represents an anticipated investment of approximately $60 million and is expected to expand domestic production capacity for equipment serving the nation’s rapidly growing power-infrastructure needs.

The manufacturing operation is planned for an ASU-owned facility in Brewton and is expected to support electric utilities, data centers, industrial operators, renewable-energy developers and other infrastructure customers across North America. At full planned capacity, the venture is projected to support more than $150 million in annual manufacturing revenue, with commercial sales targeted to begin within nine months following groundbreaking.

For Callan JMB, the venture advances the strategy established through Callan Power LLC, the Company’s wholly owned subsidiary focused on energy resilience, grid reliability and the domestic manufacturing of transformers and other critical electrical equipment. The initiative also extends Callan JMB’s experience in logistics, critical supply chains, infrastructure and preparedness into a market facing sustained equipment shortages, long procurement timelines and increasing demand.

The venture's current development plan includes the following projected investment, revenue, operating and economic milestones:

Approximately $60 million in anticipated project investment

More than $150 million in projected annual manufacturing revenue capacity at full planned scale

$25 million to $40 million in projected first-year venture revenue, increasing to $100 million to $150 million by year three

25% to 35% target gross-margin range for the venture

Commercial sales targeted within nine months following groundbreaking

150 to 250 direct jobs expected to be created in Alabama

More than $200 million in projected regional economic impact over five years





All investment, revenue, margin, employment, timing and economic-impact figures are management projections for the joint venture as a whole and should not be interpreted as revenue, earnings or economic participation attributable solely to Callan JMB. The partners expect to provide additional information regarding ownership, funding, development milestones and operating economics as appropriate.

The venture is expected to manufacture and assemble transformers, power-distribution equipment, switchgear, electrical systems and related products. Planned operations will incorporate advanced automation, modern quality-control processes, testing capabilities, warehousing and logistics designed to improve product availability, support consistent quality and reduce delivery uncertainty for customers.

The project is intended to reshore manufacturing and assembly activity currently performed in China, strengthening U.S. supply-chain resilience while positioning the venture to participate in grid modernization, data-center expansion, industrial development, renewable-energy deployment and other power-intensive infrastructure growth.

“This venture brings together manufacturing expertise, an Alabama operating base and workforce-development capabilities around a clear national need,” said Wayne Williams, President and CEO of Callan JMB. “It directly advances the strategy behind Callan Power by expanding domestic access to transformers and other essential electrical equipment. For Callan JMB, this creates a significant opportunity to build on our experience in critical infrastructure, logistics and preparedness while pursuing long-term growth in the power sector.”

“Demand for reliable electrical infrastructure continues to accelerate across utility, industrial, renewable-energy and data-center markets,” said Brandon Wu, Chief Executive Officer of Bia Power Systems LLC. “The planned Brewton facility will position the venture to deliver high-quality, domestically manufactured products while helping customers address supply constraints and support grid modernization.”

“Alabama State University is proud to support an initiative that brings advanced manufacturing, workforce development and economic opportunity together,” said Dr. Quinton T. Ross Jr., President of Alabama State University. “This collaboration demonstrates how higher education and private industry can work together to prepare talent, strengthen communities and contribute to Alabama’s future growth.”

ASU is expected to support workforce-development and training initiatives designed to prepare students and area residents for careers in advanced manufacturing, electrical assembly and testing, engineering technologies, industrial operations, quality assurance, supply-chain management, logistics and skilled technical trades.

In addition to creating an estimated 150 to 250 direct jobs, the project is expected to generate economic activity through construction, supplier relationships, transportation services, training programs and ongoing industrial operations in Brewton, Escambia County and the State of Alabama.

Callan JMB believes the venture strengthens its position in critical infrastructure by combining Callan Power’s domestic manufacturing strategy with the Company’s established capabilities in logistics, warehousing, supply-chain management and operational preparedness. The project is intended to provide Callan JMB with exposure to expanding electrical-infrastructure markets while supporting a broader national objective: manufacturing more of America’s critical power equipment in the United States.

About Callan JMB Inc.

Callan JMB Inc. (NASDAQ: CJMB) is an integrated logistics and infrastructure services company supporting the healthcare industry, emergency-management agencies, and other organizations responsible for maintaining essential operations. The Company provides fulfillment, specialty packaging, warehousing, cold-chain logistics, monitoring, regulatory compliance, inventory management, and emergency-preparedness and response services. Through Callan Power LLC, Callan JMB is extending its experience in critical supply chains and infrastructure into energy resilience, grid reliability, and the domestic manufacturing of critical electrical equipment.

Investor Contact

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

KCSA Strategic Communications

CallanJMB@kcsa.com

212.896.1254

Media Relations

Arian Hopkins

ahopkins@callanjmb.com

About Bia Power Systems LLC

Bia Power Systems LLC specializes in power-infrastructure solutions, electrical-systems integration, and advanced technologies supporting utility, industrial, commercial, and government customers throughout North America.

About Alabama State University

Alabama State University, founded in 1867 in Marion, Alabama, before relocating to Montgomery, is a historically Black university committed to academic excellence, student success, and community impact. With more than 60 undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral degree programs across a broad range of disciplines, ASU prepares students to lead, serve, and compete in a global society. Through innovative teaching, research, and community engagement, the university continues its legacy of producing graduates who make meaningful contributions to their professions and communities while advancing opportunities for future generations.

Media Relations

Shani Crayton

scrayton@alasu.edu

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of applicable federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding the formation, funding, ownership and operation of the joint venture; the anticipated project investment; groundbreaking, construction, production and commercial-sales timelines; planned facilities, products and manufacturing capabilities; projected revenue capacity, revenue growth, gross margins, job creation and economic impact; domestic manufacturing and reshoring objectives; expected customers and market demand; workforce-development initiatives; and the strategic and growth objectives of Callan JMB and Callan Power.

Forward-looking statements may be identified by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “expect,” “intend,” “may,” “plan,” “project,” “should,” “target,” “will” and similar expressions. These statements are based on current expectations and assumptions and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. There can be no assurance that the contemplated investment will be completed, that the facility will be developed or commence operations on the anticipated timeline, that projected revenue capacity, margins, employment or economic impact will be achieved, or that the anticipated strategic or commercial benefits will be realized. Additional information concerning risks and uncertainties affecting Callan JMB is contained in the Company’s filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, available at www.sec.gov. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement except as required by law.