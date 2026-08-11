Circle8 Ranked #1 in 2025 Dutch Public-Sector Broker/MSP Contract Awards, With Approximately US$2.39 Billion in Awarded Framework Value

ENGLEWOOD CLIFFS, N.J., Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circle8 Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CIRC) today announced that Circle8 was ranked the leading Broker/MSP provider based on the value of Dutch public-sector contract awards published on TenderNed during 2025, according to a recent PIFA market analysis published by FlexNieuws.

The analysis attributed approximately €2.07 billion, or approximately US$2.39 billion, of awarded framework value to Circle8 across six agreements, representing 28.7% of the Broker/MSP award value included in the analysis. The U.S. dollar amount is based on the European Central Bank reference exchange rate on August 5, 2026.

According to the PIFA analysis, Circle8 ranked ahead of every other provider in the Dutch public-sector Broker/MSP category. The awarded framework value attributed to Circle8 also exceeded the combined value attributed to the Top 20 providers in the separate Dutch public-sector secondment category.

Circle8’s position reflects several significant public-sector workforce programs in the Netherlands, including framework agreements with the Dutch National Police, UWV, ProRail and Vitens. These organizations provide essential public services and manage critical national infrastructure.

“Becoming the number one Broker/MSP provider is not the result of one successful tender,” said Guus Franke, Chief Executive Officer of Circle8 Group. “It reflects years of disciplined investment in compliance, technology, execution and client relationships. Public institutions award these contracts following rigorous European procurement procedures. Achieving the leading position in this market demonstrates the trust that major Dutch public-sector organizations place in Circle8 as a strategic workforce partner.”

The PIFA analysis reported that approximately €11.13 billion in flexible workforce contracts were awarded through Dutch public procurements published on TenderNed during 2025. Within the Broker/MSP segment, Circle8’s leading position supports long-term client relationships and provides meaningful opportunities for future growth.

The awarded framework values reported in the PIFA analysis represent the estimated or maximum values associated with the applicable framework agreements. They do not represent guaranteed spending, revenue or backlog of Circle8 and may include spending fulfilled by third-party suppliers. Actual revenue recognized by Circle8 will depend on future activity under each framework agreement.

Source

FlexNieuws, “Deze leveranciers sleepten de meeste aanbestedingen binnen in 2025,” July 29, 2026: FlexNieuws/PIFA market analysis

About Circle8 Group, Inc.

Circle8 Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: CIRC) is an international provider of workforce solutions and technology services. Through its operating businesses in the United States and Europe, Circle8 connects organizations with specialized talent and supports the management and delivery of complex workforce programs. For additional information, please visit the Company’s website.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws. Forward-looking statements include statements regarding future activity under Circle8’s framework agreements, future revenue opportunities, growth, client relationships and international expansion. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These risks include, among others, the level of client demand under framework agreements, contract modifications or terminations, competitive conditions, economic and regulatory developments, foreign currency fluctuations and the risks described in Circle8 Group, Inc.’s filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Circle8 undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statement, except as required by law.

Investor and Media Contact

Circle8 Group, Inc.



Kevin Murphy

Chief Financial Officer

kmurphy@atlantic-international.com