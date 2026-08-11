SlashExperts Launches Carly, an AI Agent That Turns Customers Into Your Best Sellers

San Francisco, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The new AI-native trust layer for B2B sales automates advocacy at scale — shortening sales cycles, lifting win rates, and turning customer trust into measurable, attribution-ready revenue.

SlashExperts, the AI-native trust layer for B2B sales, today announced the launch of Carly, an autonomous AI agent built to do what no rep or reference program has been able to do at scale: put the right customer voice in front of the right buyer, at the exact moment it moves a deal forward.

66% of buyers say peer validation sways their buying decision — but capturing that trust at scale has always been slow and manual. The result is longer sales cycles, stalled deals, and advocacy programs that leadership can't tie back to revenue. Carly changes that. By automating advocacy matching and outreach and feeding attribution-ready data straight into the CRM, Carly gives revenue leaders a direct line from customer trust to pipeline — with the results to prove it:

Faster deal velocity — deals with a peer touchpoint move through the pipeline faster, because prospects hear proof, not pitch, at the moment they need it most.

— deals with a peer touchpoint move through the pipeline faster, because prospects hear proof, not pitch, at the moment they need it most. Higher win rates — Carly delivers the right advocate at the right stage, turning stalled or skeptical deals into closed revenue.

— Carly delivers the right advocate at the right stage, turning stalled or skeptical deals into closed revenue. Provable ROI on advocacy — every peer interaction is tracked and tied to pipeline and closed-won revenue, so advocacy stops being a "nice to have" and becomes a reportable growth channel.

— every peer interaction is tracked and tied to pipeline and closed-won revenue, so advocacy stops being a "nice to have" and becomes a reportable growth channel. Rep time back — Carly runs the matching and outreach autonomously, so reps spend less time chasing references and more time selling.

"Carly isn't just automation — it's an AI agent that thinks like your best rep and moves like your fastest one," said Braydan Young, CEO of SlashExperts. "This isn't about managing a reference list. It's about shortening every sales cycle it touches and giving revenue leaders a growth channel they can finally measure. That's what AI-native go-to-market looks like — and it's why Carly is built to move pipeline, not just organize contacts."

Founded in 2024 and backed by leading investors, SlashExperts is the trust layer for B2B sales — and with Carly, the company is giving revenue teams a new lever to close faster, win more, and prove exactly how advocacy drives revenue.

Try Carly for free. Visit SlashExperts to get started.

About SlashExperts

SlashExperts is the leading peer-conversation platform that helps B2B companies accelerate revenue by connecting prospective buyers with real customers. By turning advocacy into a measurable, scalable growth channel, SlashExperts enables marketing and sales teams to build trust, shorten sales cycles, and influence pipeline. The platform seamlessly integrates into CRM systems, offering attribution-ready data and buyer insights at every stage of the funnel. Founded in 2024 and backed by world class investors, SlashExperts is on a mission to redefine the way B2B companies sell. Learn more at https://www.slashexperts.com/

Press Inquiries

Braydan young

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https://slashexperts.com

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