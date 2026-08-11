Beauty Industry Sales in Canada Grow 6% in the First Half of 2026, Circana Reports

Toronto, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In Canada, the beauty market remains one of its top-performing retail sectors. In the first half of 2026, prestige beauty sales in Canada reached $2.2 billion, an increase of +6% versus last year, according to Circana LLC.

"Canada’s consumers continue to face financial pressures, with savings, expense management, and debt reduction ranking among their top priorities in 2026; however, the beauty market continues to demonstrate remarkable resilience despite continued economic uncertainty and cautious consumer spending," said Alecsandra Hancas, Circana’s beauty and wellness industry analyst for Canada. "Consumers are becoming more intentional with their spending, but they have not walked away from beauty. Instead, they are prioritizing products that deliver efficacy, support wellness goals, and provide an affordable form of indulgence."

Circana research found that 83% of Canadians consider self-care important, while beauty products rank among the most frequently purchased self-care items. Additionally, 33% of Canadians report frequently treating themselves with small purchases to feel better, reinforcing beauty's role as an accessible indulgence category.

At the beauty category level, hair delivered the strongest performance in the first half of 2026, with year-over-year sales up +23%. Sales growth is being fueled by increasing consumer focus on scalp health, treatment-based routines, and overall hair wellness. Key growth areas include hair serum (+91%), and daily rinse shampoo (+22%) and conditioner (+20%). Scalp care has emerged as one of the most dynamic segments, reflecting consumers' growing willingness to invest in comprehensive wellness-inspired beauty routines.

Skincare sales grew +6%, with consumers increasingly gravitating toward products that combine clinical credibility, proven results, and accessible pricing. Face sunscreen continues to be one of skincare’s fastest-growing segments as daily UV protection becomes a mainstream skincare habit. At the same time, premium body care products are gaining traction as consumers expand their facial skincare routines to include body treatments and targeted solutions. The skincare market is also experiencing significant momentum from mid-range, or masstige, and dermatologist-inspired brands, which are reshaping consumer expectations around efficacy and value. Masstige facial skincare brands grew +22% through June, significantly outperforming prestige offerings.

Makeup sales increased +4%, year-over-year, supported by social media influence, e-commerce growth, and innovation in formats and functionality. Online sales accounted for more than three-quarters of the category's dollar gains during the first half of 2026. Trending segments include hybrid lip products (+73%), lip liner (+42%), blush (+20%), and setting sprays and powders (+11%). Consumers continue to embrace products that offer convenience, portability, and multi-benefit performance, with stick formats showing exceptional growth across key face makeup segments.

While fragrance sales growth moderated to +1%, compared to prior years of rapid expansion, consumer engagement with the category remains strong as purchasing behaviors evolve. Consumers are building multi-faceted fragrance wardrobes, investing in higher-concentration products such as eau de parfum and parfum formulations, and extending scent experiences into broader body care and wellness rituals. Body oils grew +26%, while scent-layering products and fragrance-adjacent rituals continue to gain popularity among consumers seeking more personalized fragrance experiences.

"Looking ahead, beauty market growth in Canada is expected to remain positive through the remainder of the year,” said Hancas. “The beauty industry remains uniquely positioned at the intersection of wellness, self-expression, and everyday luxury. As consumer priorities continue to evolve, beauty brands that successfully combine performance, authenticity, innovation, and value will be best positioned to win.

About Circana

Circana is a leader in providing technology, AI, and data to fast-moving consumer packaged goods companies, durables manufacturers, and retailers seeking to optimize their businesses. Circana’s predictive analytics and technology empower clients to measure their market share, understand the underlying consumer behavior driving it, and accelerate their growth. Circana’s Liquid Data® technology platform is powered by an expansive, high-quality data set, and intelligent algorithms trained on six decades of domain expertise. With Circana, clients can take immediate action to future-proof and evolve their growth strategies amid an increasingly complex, fast-paced, and ever-changing economy.