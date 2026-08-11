Aqua-Tots Opens First Québec Location, Expanding Access to Swim Lessons in Île-Perrot

Phoenix, Arizona, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In a community shaped by its waterways, a new swim school is opening its doors with a focus on safety, confidence and lifelong skills.

Aqua-Tots Swim School has officially opened in Île-Perrot, introducing structured, year-round swim lessons to families across the region and marking the brand’s first location in Québec.

With more than 35 years of experience and a curriculum taught to millions of swimmers worldwide, Aqua-Tots brings a structured, safety-first approach to swim instruction. The Île-Perrot location introduces that model to a community where water is part of everyday life.

The school is owned and operated by experienced franchisees Lisa Morlock and Alannah Bougie, combining national expertise with deep local roots.

“Île-Perrot represents an important step in our growth in Canada,” Morlock said. “Our focus is making high-quality swim instruction more accessible to families, and this community is a natural fit for that mission.”

Bougie, a lifelong Île-Perrot resident, brings nearly a decade of experience with Aqua-Tots, along with a background in competitive swimming and recreation management. Her connection to the community has helped shape the school’s focus on accessibility, safety and family experience.

“For families here, being around water is part of everyday life,” Bougie said. “This school is about making sure kids grow up not just comfortable in the water, but truly safe and confident. To bring that to the community that raised me is incredibly meaningful.”

Designed with families in mind, the 789-square-meter facility is located at 128-25 Boul. Don Quichotte and features an 18-meter pool maintained at 32 C, 14 swim zones, 14 changing rooms, five bathrooms and a glass viewing area for parents.

The school offers a range of programs for all ages and abilities, including group and private lessons, Fast Track, Swim Club, adult lessons, adaptive programs for children with disabilities and family swims. With a maximum of four students per class, instructors provide individualized attention in a structured, supportive environment.

Classes are available throughout the week and on weekends to accommodate busy schedules.

Families in Pincourt, Île-Perrot, Notre-Dame-de-l’Île-Perrot, Terrasse-Vaudreuil, Vaudreuil-Dorion, Saint-Lazare, Hudson and many other cities nearby now have access to Aqua-Tots’ curriculum, which has been taught to millions of swimmers worldwide over more than three decades.

To learn more or reserve your spot, visit aqua-tots.com/ile-perrot, call (514) 446-3600 or follow Aqua-Tots Île-Perrot on Facebook and Instagram.

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About Aqua-Tots Swim School

Founded in 1991 and headquartered in the Phoenix area, Aqua-Tots Swim School is making waves as the largest international provider of year-round, indoor swim instruction, community outreach and drowning prevention education. Its trusted program is dedicated to children of all abilities from four months to 12 years old and features a proven curriculum used to teach more than five million swim lessons each year.

Aqua-Tots is recognized in Franchise Business Review’s Top 100 Franchises for Women in 2026, Entrepreneur’s Top 10 Children's Franchises of 2026, Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®, Inc. Magazine's Top 5000 and Franchise Times’ Top 200. Aqua-Tots has more than 185 locations across 14 countries and is rapidly expanding, with 90 locations in development. To learn more about franchise opportunities, visit aquatotsfranchise.com. For more information about Aqua-Tots or to sign up for lessons near you, visit aqua-tots.com and follow Aqua-Tots on Facebook and Instagram.