AXIL Brands Schedules Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2026 Earnings Release and Conference Call for August 18

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AXIL Brands, Inc. (“AXIL,” “we,” “us,” “our,” or the “Company”) (NYSE American: AXIL), an emerging global consumer products company for AXIL® hearing protection and enhancement products and Reviv3® hair and skin care products, today announced that the company expects to report its Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Full Year results for the periods ending May 31, 2026, on Tuesday, August 18, after the close of the market.

Jeff Toghraie, CEO and Jeff Brown, CFO of Axil Brands will host a conference call (audio only) to discuss the results and provide a corporate update for investors, consisting of prepared remarks and a Q&A session starting at 5:00 PM ET on August 18, which can be accessed either via telephone or over the internet.

Investors are encouraged to access the live event:

Dial-in Telephone Access:

1-877-425-9470 or 1-201-389-0878

Webcast via Internet Access:

https://viavid.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1772390&tp_key=6cf6582448

The call will be available via telephone replay for 7 days following the call. The telephone number for the replay is 1-844-512-2921 or 1-412-317-6671 and an access code, 13762215 will be required. A webcast (audio stream) will also be available for replay upon demand on the company’s corporate website, www.goaxil.com in the investor relations section.

About AXIL Brands, Inc.

AXIL Brands, Inc. is dedicated to developing and delivering innovative hearing enhancement and protection products that combine advanced technology with exceptional comfort and performance. The Company also operates in the hair and skin care market through its Reviv3 Procare brand. For more information, please visit goaxil.com.

Investor Relations:

investors@goaxil.com