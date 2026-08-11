BeyondTrust Recognized on the 2026 Inc. 5000 List of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies

Independent privilege-centric identity security leader recognized for sustained growth amid a consolidating cybersecurity market

Growth supported by sustained investment in identity security innovation throughout the 2022–2025 measurement period, alongside continued recognition from leading industry analysts





ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BeyondTrust, the global leader in privilege-centric identity security protecting Paths to Privilege™, today announced it has been named on the prestigious 2026 Inc. 5000 list, which recognizes the fastest-growing private companies in America.

"Being named to the Inc. 5000 for another year reflects the trust our customers place in us to secure their most critical identity security challenges, as well as the commitment of our employees and partners who make it possible to support our customers and sustain growth" said Janine Seebeck, CEO of BeyondTrust. "Identity has always been the front line of cybersecurity, but the ecosystem is changing fast, with non-human identities and AI agents multiplying inside organizations faster than security teams can track them. Organizations need a platform that treats privilege, not just identity, as the real point of control, and that's the problem we've built our platform to solve."

BeyondTrust protects over 20,000 customers worldwide, including more than 75 of the Fortune 100, with a privilege-centric platform that reduces risk, simplifies compliance, and scales with the demands of a rapidly evolving identity landscape. That leadership continues to be validated across the industry's leading analyst reports and award programs, including:

This year's Inc. 5000 recognizes a new class of companies redefining what growth looks like. From AI and advanced manufacturing to healthcare, consumer products, and professional services, these businesses are expanding their impact, creating jobs and proving that entrepreneurial ambition continues to fuel the U.S. economy. Among the 5,000 companies on the list, the median three-year revenue growth rate was 130%, and those companies have collectively added more than 627,208 jobs to the U.S. economy over the past three years.

Platform Innovation Supporting Sustained Growth

Throughout the 2022-2025 Inc. 5000 evaluation period, BeyondTrust continued to invest in expanding its identity security portfolio and addressing the evolving ways organizations manage and protect privileged access. Significant milestones included:

The launch of Identity Security Insights ® (2023), expanding BeyondTrust's capabilities to provide visibility into identity threats and the Paths to Privilege™ attackers can exploit.

(2023), expanding BeyondTrust's capabilities to provide visibility into identity threats and the Paths to Privilege™ attackers can exploit. The acquisition of Entitle (2024), extending BeyondTrust's identity security platform with just-in-time access management and cloud permissions management capabilities.

The release of the True Privilege™ Graph (2025), advancing BeyondTrust's ability to reveal the true privilege of identities and uncover hidden attack paths across complex identity environments.





Building on that trajectory, BeyondTrust has continued to accelerate investment in innovation since the close of the Inc. 5000 evaluation period, responding to the rapidly evolving identity security landscape and the emergence of AI agents, non-human identities, and workloads as critical new areas of privilege risk. Recent investments include PathfinderAI & MCP Server, AI Agent Security, NHI Governance, the expanded Identity Security Risk Assessment, and the preview of Workload Credentials, extending BeyondTrust's innovation across human, non-human, workload, and AI identities.

"Every company on the Inc. 5000 has a story of perseverance, smart decision making, and a refusal to sit still," says Mike Hofman, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Their growth reflects more than strong financial performance–it reflects creativity, resilience, and the customer focus required to build companies that make a lasting impact. We congratulate all honorees on this significant achievement."

Learn More

Organizations looking to uncover hidden identity and privilege risk can request a free Identity Security Risk Assessment at: https://www.beyondtrust.com/products/identity-security-insights/assessment

To learn more about BeyondTrust's latest innovations and request early access to capabilities like PathfinderAI, AI Agent Security, and NHI Governance, visit: https://www.beyondtrust.com/pathfinder

For the full Inc. 5000 list, honoree company profiles, and a searchable database by industry and location, visit: www.inc.com/inc5000





About BeyondTrust

BeyondTrust is the global leader in privilege-centric identity security protecting Paths to Privilege™. Identity alone doesn’t create risk. Privilege does. As human, non-human, and AI agent identities explode across every environment, BeyondTrust is the only company built to discover, control, and secure privilege across all of them from a single platform. Trusted by 20,000+ customers, including 75 of the Fortune 100, and recognized as a multi-category leader by top industry analysts, BeyondTrust reframes identity security from a management problem into a strategic advantage.

Learn more at www.beyondtrust.com.

About Inc. 5000

Companies on the 2026 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2022 to 2025. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2022. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2025. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2022 is $100,000; the minimum for 2025 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons.

About Inc.

Inc. is the leading media brand and playbook for the entrepreneurs and business leaders shaping our future. Through its journalism, Inc. aims to inform, educate, and elevate the profile of its community: the risk-takers, the innovators, and the ultra-driven go-getters who are creating the future of business. Inc. is published by Mansueto Ventures LLC, along with fellow leading business publication Fast Company. For more information, visit www.inc.com.

For BeyondTrust:

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E: BeyondTrust@icrinc.com