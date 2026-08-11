Village Farms Introduces Another Packaging Innovation from its Super Toast Brand

DELTA, British Columbia, Aug. 11, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Village Farms International, Inc. (“Village Farms” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: VFF) today announced the launch of another novel cannabis packaging innovation with the introduction of easy-pour pouches from its Super Toast brand. This launch marks the first time this packaging format has been brought to market in the milled flower category in Canada.

Each 7-gram pouch is built around three new features: an easy-pour spout that creates a clean, controllable and convenient consumer experience when pouring straight into a rolling paper or bowl, resealable colour-coded caps that identify each ground flower offering at a glance, and a sneak peek window that shows the fresh, fluffy grind inside.

With Super Toast Ground Flower now selling in Quebec, Super Toast has become the first nationally distributed brand in Village Farms' cannabis portfolio — a milestone that comes as the brand ranks as a top two milled flower brand in Canada, capturing 12 per cent of the category year-to-date through July.1 Notably, within two weeks of the brand’s launch in Quebec, its Sgt. Ananas 15g product quickly became the second most popular milled flower SKU in the province.2

Paul Furfaro, President of Global Commercial for Village Farms, commented, "This is the kind of innovation that makes things easier. Nobody wants to dig around in a bag or guess how much is left. Once consumers pour from something like this that actually works, they don't want to go back. That's the bar we're trying to set with everything we touch and why Village Farms is proud to be a leader in innovations like this.”

Super Toast started as a ground flower brand and has grown into a full portfolio spanning ground flower, vapes, pre-rolls, infused pre-rolls, and edibles, built for however consumers want to fit cannabis into their day, on-the-go. The brand’s continued evolution reflects Village Farms’ track record of investing in thoughtful innovation that puts consumers first, unlocking new and better ways for them to enjoy cannabis.

The new easy-pour spout will become available across all 7-gram Super Toast Ground Flower products in available markets over the coming weeks.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms is a global leader in cannabis, plant-based consumer packaged goods, and sustainable innovation. With a legacy built on decades of Controlled Environment Agriculture expertise and Dutch farming practices, today the Company is one of the world’s largest and most profitable cannabis operators with an asset portfolio that spans over 7 million square feet of advanced greenhouse and indoor cultivation assets.

In Canada, Village Farms operates the world’s largest EU-GMP certified cannabis facility at its production campus in Delta, British Columbia, and exports products to international medical markets. The Company is also a market share leader in dried flower formats and produces and distributes some of the country’s highest quality and best-selling strains, including its flagship Pure Sunfarms Pink Kush, one of the most widely consumed strains on the planet. Village Farms’ Canadian brand portfolio includes Pure Sunfarms, Fraser Valley Weed Co., Soar, Super Toast, Pure Laine, Tam Tams and Promenade.

In the Netherlands, the Company is one of only ten licensed operators in the country’s regulated cannabis program, and in the United States its CBDistillery brand is one of the country’s premier cannabinoid wellness platforms, and it also holds equity interests in cannabis businesses in Australia and Germany. Beyond cannabis, the Company’s Clean Energy division transforms landfill gas into renewable natural gas, and it also holds an equity interest in Verdexa Holdings (formerly Vanguard Food LP), a private venture pursuing strategic acquisitions to build a premier branded food platform in North America.

Contacts

Sam Gibbons SVP, Corporate Affairs Email: sgibbons@villagefarms.com

Danielle Allore Senior Manager, Communications Email: dallore@villagefarms.com

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1 HiFyre Retail Sales Data, July 2026

2 SQDC Retail Sales Data

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/184b0d09-71f7-4c48-8612-9247d8425c1d